Fans of The Golden Bachelor/ette will likely enjoy Netflix’s The Later Daters, despite how the shows differ in format. On Later Daters (which premiered on Nov. 29), participants work with dating coach Logan Ury to go on blind dates to find a person they enjoy spending time with. There’s no expectation of an engagement or awkward group dates where men must prove their affection to win a rose. So, by the end of the eight-episode debut season, it’s enough that a couple is simply continuing to see each other.

That’s the case with Anise Mastin and Willie Cooper, who are immediately drawn together and forge a strong connection. But are they still together after The Later Daters? Fortunately, there’s been an update.

Anise & Willie’s Journey So Far

To briefly recap: Anise is a 62-year-old mom of three. She lost her first husband (her high-school sweetheart) to a workplace accident and was married two more times after that. But she has been single for about 20 years.

Anise, who works in marketing and has a doctorate, acknowledged that men sometimes feel intimidated by her accomplishments. So it was important to find someone who didn’t try to make her “minimize” herself for them.

Netflix

Anise’s daughter, Dwayna, selected Willie for her mom after a series of less-than-amazing blind dates — including one man who questioned if Anise’s children shared the same father and admitted that he lives in Chattanooga but likes to “f*ck around in Atlanta.”

Not quite the commitment Anise was looking for!

On the other hand, Anise felt a “rush” when meeting Willie, a twice-divorced father of five. He returned the energy, saying that she took his breath away.

The pair later went on a hiking date, and Willie even introduced Anise to his mother. “It feels like he’s my person,” Anise said in the final episode. “It’s like, Oh my god. This is more than I imagined. Looking into those wonderful eyes, and seeing that beautiful smile... I like it.”

Netflix

Anise Shared An Update

Ultimately, however, Anise and Willie weren’t a long-term match. They dated for six months and are still on good terms, Anise recently told People.

“We realized we don’t have enough in common to build anything on, but we’re still friendly,” she said. “He lives really far from me. When it came down to the direction he was trying to go and what I was trying to do, it just did not match up.”

Despite not finding a partner on the show, Anise told AARP that the experience — and working with Logan — “changed my life.”