Laura Whitmore & Iain Stirling Are Hosting A True Crime Podcast

They may not have been contestants, but we’d argue that Iain Stirling and Laura Whitmore are the cutest couple to walk out of the Love Island villa. From lockdown TikTok dances to travelling the world together, they’re goals. And since welcoming a baby daughter in early 2021, it’s been non-stop for the busy pair. It’s been reported that the duo first met all the way back in 2016. The Sun says that they were introduced by Whitmore’s fellow Strictly Come Dancing competitor Ore Oduba at a party. According to the newspaper, the pair “sparked up a great friendship [while] hanging out with their mutual friends.”

Speaking in March 2020 on the In The Duffle Bag podcast, Whitmore spoke about how they first got to know one another. "He used to send me random messages, DM me, and ask me about my dog,” she said. She also revealed that it took nine months before they went on a date. "I was like, 'Let’s just go for a drink.' I think I had to make the moves on him."

July 2017

It wasn’t until July 2017 that the first reports about Whitmore and Stirling being a couple came out. A source told The Sun at the time: “They kept the relationship private to give it the best possible chance, but it's well known in their close circle of friends how happy they are. They are very much in love and are boyfriend and girlfriend."

August 2017

A month later, Whitmore confirmed in an interview that their romance was very real. She said, "Yeah, he’s my boyfriend. He’s lovely. I’ve got him as my screensaver. I’ve known him for ages."

September 2017

Stirling and Whitmore's relationship finally made it to their Instagram grids in September 2017 while the pair were on a trip to New York. They each shared pics of their envy inducing travels, including a very cute picture of them kissing. The picture wasn’t the first time Stirling had appeared on Whitmore’s grid, but there was no denying their relationship now.

January 2018

The new year brought new exciting travel plans for Whitmore and Stirling. The couple went away to Iceland to celebrate Stirling's 30th birthday with his family. In the caption for one picture of the whole gang together, Whitmore wrote: "When you go on holidays with your boyfriend’s family, and convince them to go to a public toilet that’s been converted into a punk museum. You’re welcome."

December 2018

At the end of 2018, Stirling and Whitmore shared a picture of themselves in the back of a removal van with her dog. They had taken the plunge to move in together, and she wrote: “Now taking bookings for all house removals for 2019 #manwithavan #unboxing Mick charges extra.”

July 2019

The couple's second anniversary, and to celebrate the occasion, Stirling shared some very sweet shots of himself and Whitemore alongside the caption: “Two years with my best mate.”

December 2019

As the first edition of Winter Love Island was looming, and Stirling was set to bring the laughs as voiceover once more, it was announced that Whitmore would take over as host for the coming series. Stirling posted a picture of the two of them, writing,"The new Love Island host seems nice. I wonder if she’s single?”

April 2020

The Sun reported that the pair got engaged in South Africa. Whitmore was later seen wearing a yellow diamond engagement ring, and it was reported that Stirling designed it himself. However, like much of their relationship, they kept thing’s pretty tight under wraps.

A source told the publication: “They couldn’t be happier. We’re thrilled for them. He’d obviously thought about it for a while, as he designed the ring, and yellow’s her favourite colour.”

May 2020

In an interview with fellow comedian Chris Ramsay, Stirling said, “I’ve got someone who’s like me, but much, much better. And Laura’s got someone who’s like her, but much worse. I’ve done well out of it, but I’m dead happy because she’s lovely and stuff.”

November 2020

In November, Stirling appeared alongside Marvin Humes in a special episode of Loose Women, which aired on International Men’s Day. He was seen wearing a ring which began the speculation that he and Whitmore had tied the knot.

December 2020

On Dec. 15 The Sun reported that Whitmore and Stirling had got married in a small ceremony in November. The publication obtained a marriage certificate that detailed the pair complied with the government guidelines with a humanist ceremony at Dublin’s City Hall on Nov. 11.

A source told the publication, “Iain and Laura are so in love, they really wanted to get married as soon as possible. Despite circumstances not being ideal, it was such a romantic day.”

Whitmore and Stirling then shared some news to really warm their fans' festive hearts. On Dec. 15, the couple revealed that they were expecting a baby in early 2021. Stirling posted a funny picture on Instagram, saying goodbye to his games consoles. “Sorry to my old babies but there is a new baby coming early 2021,” he joked.

Meanwhile, Whitmore wrote: “I’m gonna be honest, it’s starting to look like my lockdown beer belly is out of control. Iain and I are expecting a baby early 2021. It’s been hard to keep such happy news quiet. Especially the times when I’ve had to run out of live radio to get sick in a bin or my penchant for a bowl of mashed potato in the morning,” she wrote.

January 2021

On Jan. 1, 2021, Whitmore confirmed to her followers that the rumours were true: she and Sterling did get hitched. In a long caption, the presenter explained that the pair had become quietly engaged and married in a private ceremony in 2020. “We loved having it to ourselves. We had been planning the perfect celebration and I will forever be so thankful that’s what we got,” she wrote. “We have never spoken publicly about our engagement or wedding. Back at the time we never felt the need to say anything as it’s all such a personal experience. We also were too busy enjoying it!”

And later that month, Whitmore showcased her bump on Instagram alongside the caption: “Sh*t got real."

April 2021

Whitmore posted the first photo of her newborn daughter, thanking her followers for “all the kind messages,” sharing that she and Sterling were “in love” with their household’s newest addition.

A few days later, the presenter shared her tips on being a mum for the first time. “Everyone has a different experience, so please don’t put your opinion or expectation on them,” she wrote. “I actually feel the the best I’ve ever felt and the happiest I’ve ever been in my entire life.”

May 2021

In March 2021, the Daily Mail posted photos of the couple and their daughter outside their home. Whitmore took to Instagram to share her thoughts about the press her family has received, including when The Sun printed their marriage certificate before they even had their own copy. “I will continue to call individuals out and not just sit quietly and accept it as part of the job,” she wrote. “We all have a choice over our own lives.”

October 2021

Oct. 31, 2021, marked the couple’s first Halloween together as a family, and they made the cutest decision to dress up as Star Wars characters. “So Han and Leia were in fact baby Yoda’s real parents. Who knew?!” Whitmore captioned the adorable post. “Be safe, be good and may the force be with you all.”

November 2021

After sharing a few snaps of their wedding in January, Whitmore posted a beautiful video of their first dance in Nov. 2021. She also revealed the date of their wedding by celebrating their first anniversary, having taken place on Nov. 11, 2020.

June 2022

In between Love Island, touring, and being new parents, Whitmore and Sterling have teamed up once again, this time to create a podcast. The Spotify exclusive podcast Partners in Crime sees the couple discuss some of the world’s “most infamous, bizarre and fascinating cases in true crime history.”

July 2022

Love Island 2022 is in full swing. When Whitmore and Stirling aren’t filming or recording voiceover work, the couple are lapping up the Spanish sun on the ultimate work vacation.