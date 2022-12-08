TV & Movies

17 Photos Of The Law & Order: SVU Cast Then & Now

These throwback pics show 23 years of shipping history.

More than two decades after 'Law & Order: SVU' first premiered, the show is still going strong. Here...
NBC/NBCUniversal/Getty Images

NBC/NBCUniversal/Getty Images

It’s hard to believe that Law & Order: Special Victims Unit premiered all the way back in 1999 — making it the longest-running primetime, live-action series in television history. As you wait for the show to return following its Dec. 8 fall finale, here’s 23 years of SVU history.

NBC/NBCUniversal/Getty Images

Christopher Meloni and Mariska Hargitay first portrayed Elliot Stabler and Olivia Benson in Season 1 — and 23 years of shipping later, their will-they-won’t-they slow burn is still strong as ever.

Tap