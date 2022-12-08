TV & Movies
These throwback pics show 23 years of shipping history.
It’s hard to believe that Law & Order: Special Victims Unit premiered all the way back in 1999 — making it the longest-running primetime, live-action series in television history. As you wait for the show to return following its Dec. 8 fall finale, here’s 23 years of SVU history.
Christopher Meloni and Mariska Hargitay first portrayed Elliot Stabler and Olivia Benson in Season 1 — and 23 years of shipping later, their will-they-won’t-they slow burn is still strong as ever.