In happy news for the former Glee star, Lea Michele reportedly gave birth to her first child, according to an Aug. 23 report from People. Michele and her husband, Zandy Reich, welcomed a baby boy on Aug. 20, a source told the publication. "Everyone’s happy and healthy, and they're extremely grateful," the source said. "He's been an easy baby so far."

Neither Michele nor Reich have commented on the reports or disclosed the baby's sex, or their child's name just yet. In May, the actor and singer confirmed she was expecting her first child by sharing an Instagram of her baby bump. Smiling in the photo, Michele captioned the image, "So grateful."

More to come...