Now this is some very Glee-ful news. On Saturday, May 2, Lea Michele confirmed she's pregnant with her first child by sharing a simple, sweet post on both her Twitter and Instagram accounts. In the picture, the actor and singer — who married businessman Zandy Reich in March 2019 — cradles her growing baby bump while smiling and wearing a blue sundress in her backyard. "So grateful," Michele captioned the snap.

Several of Michele's co-stars and famous friends shared their excitement over the news in the comments of her post, including her close friend and Glee star Becca Tobin, who left a series of heart emojis in the comment section. "Crying! Screaming!!! Love you!" Scream Queens star Emma Roberts wrote, while Naya Rivera shared her best wishes with Michele. "Aww congrats! I love this," Rivera wrote. "You're going to be a great mommy!"

News of Michele's pregnancy was first reported by People on April 27, and while the couple themselves didn't comment on their new addition, a source told the outlet that Michele and Reich "have always wanted to be parents." In January, while celebrating Reich's 37th birthday on Instagram, the actor wrote that her "incredible husband" had "made all my dreams come true and I love you so much" alongside a romantic photo from their wedding day.

According to People, Michele and Reich — who have been friends for years — were first romantically linked back in July 2017, and he popped the question the following April during a trip to the Hamptons. In May 2018, the Glee star confessed to Us Magazine that she and her then-fiancé weren't quite ready to start a family, based on the kind of roles she was being considered for.

"I’m still playing roles that are under 21, so I kind of want to push that as long as I can. Having a baby might mess that up for me," Michele explained at the time. However, she told the outlet that she "100 percent" planned on having at least one child when the time was right. "I come from a very large Italian family, so that’s very important to me," Michele said.

In October 2019, the actor told Ryan Seacrest that she's looking forward to celebrating the holidays with any of her future children — especially Halloween. "Oh, then they're going to be like the cutest thing ever," Michele joked about hypothetical costumes while appearing on Seacrest's radio show, On-Air With Ryan Seacrest. "I feel like sushi is number one on the list — I want my kids to dress up like a lion or a taco— everything cute and adorable I want that for sure."

And while they're getting ready to start a brand new phase of their life together, E! News reported that Michele and Reich are still enjoying the honeymoon phase of their relationship. "They are loving the feeling of being married and getting to call each other husband and wife," a source told the outlet about the happy couple. With the addition of their first child together, it seems like things are only going to get better for Michele and Reich.