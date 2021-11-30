Leigh-Anne Pinnock Revealed The Sneaky Hack Little Mix Use To Book Hotels

Little Mix is the biggest UK girl band right now. So, it makes sense that when they’re checking into hotels and making restaurant bookings they can’t exactly use their real names. Mixers are far too savvy to miss out on an opportunity to meet their favourite trio and Leigh-Anne Pinnock has now revealed which aliases the band use to avoid being found.

Pinnock appeared on Capital’s Breakfast show with Roman Kemp on Tuesday (Nov. 30) to promote her new Christmas movie Boxing Day, which comes out next week. The radio DJ picked up on a scene in the film where Pinnock’s character Georgia checks into a hotel with the fake name Pocahontas.

He pressed if the Little Mix girls had ever done anything like that before in order to protect their privacy. After thinking about the question Pinnock laughed, “It’s normally something really stupid, like a Disney name or something dumb.”

For rom-com lovers, this method may sound a little familiar. Richard Curtis fans will remember that, in Notting Hill, leading lady Anna (played by Julia Roberts) chooses cartoon characters as pseudonyms in order to protect her identity. She books under names such as Bambi and Flinstone and – like Georgia – she opts for Pocahontas on one occasion, too.

Boxing Day is Pinnock’s first foray into the world of films and she admitted that it hasn’t been totally smooth sailing. “I remember my first day, I was shaking,” she told Kemp. “[I was] so nervous, obviously I hadn't acted before and it's my first big opportunity and it's a massive film, it's just incredible... I loved every second and I would love to do a film a year maybe.”

Alongside promoting the seasonal rom-com and releasing Between Us (The Experience) in Nov. 2021 with Little Mix, Pinnock has also just become a new mum of twins. It’s been a busy year for the singer-turned-actor.

However, she’s taking it all in her stride. On Instagram she wrote, “I am truly honoured to have been able to be a part of this film but also truly proud, to witness the arrival of a film that celebrates black culture, black talent and black love. @amlameenbaby wrote this film not conforming to what society associates with black culture. We don’t always have to dominate films associated with crime and violence. The spotlight really shines on us all so differently in this film and I can’t wait for you guys to witness it.”