Leigh-Anne Pinnock turned 30 this month and the Little Mix singer celebrated with her fiancée Andre Gray, sister Sairah Pinnock, and fellow celebs like Keisha Buchanan from the Sugababes and influencers Lucy and Lydia Connell on Saturday night (October 16). And among the music and celebrating, Pinnock also took time to make an emotional speech for her friends and family in the room.

In an Instagram story shared by her sister Sairah, Pinnock can be heard saying, “I’m 30 years old, I know my character, you all know my character, everyone who meets me knows my character. That’s all I care about.”

The singer went on to give a special shout out to her footballer fiancée Andre Gray and their twins, who were born in August. “I’m so proud of everything I’ve achieved. The most beautiful fiancée who I’m still pretty much obsessed with. And best believe everything I stand for, everything I’m fighting for is for them [the twins],” she said, “And I will never stop. I’ve found my voice now and I will continue to use it. Now tonight, we celebrate life, family, good health. I love you all.”

Gray stood next to Pinnock throughout with an arm around her shoulder. He added, “You can put this on Instagram or whatever and if you've anything to say, come and find me. She's my baby mother, my wife. If you're going to try and disrespect my baby mother, my wife, my fiancée and my children, there's gonna be a problem. That's how it is. All I want to do is support you three. Everyone in here knows their names. When they grow up, I hope they're just like you.”

Former bandmate Jesy Nelson wasn’t in attendance at the party and fans have linked Pinnock’s birthday speech to ongoing tensions between the pair. In an Instagram live conversation between Nelson and her “Boyz” collaborator Nicki Minaj, the “Super Bass” singer spoke about alleged comments made by Pinnock from leaked Instagram messages. The unverified messages call Nelson a “horrible person” and reference the ongoing blackfishing controversy surrounding the former Little Mix member. Minaj responded by calling Pinnock a “jealous clown” and a “bozo.”