Leigh-Anne Pinnock Welcomes Twins With Andre Gray

Leigh-Anne Pinnock has welcomed twins with her fiancé Andre Gray. The news was announced on August 23 via the singer’s Instagram.

Pinnock shared a black-and-white image of two sets of feet with her 7.3 million followers. “We asked for a miracle, we were given two,” the singer wrote. “Our Cubbies are here, 16/08/21.”

Pinnock’s fans and celebrity friends were quick to comment messages of love and support. TV presenter Rochelle Humes wrote, “Double the blessings” while model Leomie Anderson commented “Omg yes I’m so happy for you!!!”

Fellow Little Mix member Perrie Edwards – who announced the birth of her first child yesterday – commented, “Two bundles of absolute joy! I love you my Lee Lee.”

Pinnock first announced her pregnancy back in May 2021 with a collection of photos on Instagram. “We've dreamed about this moment for so long and we can't believe the dream is finally coming true,” she wrote in the caption, adding, “we can't wait to meet you.”

In the months since, Pinnock has posted a number of snaps showing off her baby bump, including one on August 14 with the caption “I have dreamt of the moment I get to meet you, hold you, guide you, teach you. It’s nearly time.”

In a recent TikTok interview, bandmates Pinnock and Edwards revealed the moment they learned of each other’s pregnancies. Edwards explained that she announced the news to her manager Sam first. Sam, who was pregnant herself, then added Pinnock to the call so she could share that she was expecting, too. “I just hear this voice come out and she goes, ‘Perrie? You too?’ And then we just cried our eyes out, like we couldn’t believe it,” Edwards said.

The pair have also previously said that they plan to bring their babies on the band’s Spring 2022 Confetti tour. After Pinnock confirmed that live shows would be going ahead at the BRIT Awards 2021, the show’s host Jack Whitehall asked the group “Next year? Are you going to need a babysitter with you?” Pinnock replied: “We’re going to need a crèche, literally.” While it’s not clear whether she was being 100% serious about her childcare arrangements, it’s not the first time Pinnock has shared the group’s commitment to the April/May 2022 tour dates. So any Mixers with tickets can rest easy that the bandmates will be there, crèche or no crèche.