Perrie Edwards Announced Her Baby’s Birth With A Sweet Instagram Post

Perrie Edwards just gave birth to her first child alongside Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain. The Little Mix star revealed the news on Instagram on Saturday, Aug. 22, just days after sharing shots from a maternity photo shoot, in which she was decked out in dripping gold and sheer, airy draping (and accompanied by the very prescient caption, “soon...”).

“Welcome to the world baby,” the singer wrote of her new addition, who was born on Aug. 21. So far, Edwards hasn’t revealed her child’s name or sex — simply nicknaming the little one Baby Ox over the course of her pregnancy. Her fellow Little Mix members took to Instagram to share in the celebration. “I am so proud of you and I love you so much,” wrote Leigh-Anne Pinnock, who’s been expecting a child of her own. Jade Thirlwall commented, “Proud of you always.”

In a recent TikTok interview, Edwards and Pinnock opened up about the sweet, surprising way they learned of each other’s pregnancies. Edwards explained that she revealed the news to her manager, Sam, first — who was not only pregnant herself, but also added Pinnock to the call so she could share that she was expecting, too. “I just hear this voice come out and she goes, ‘Perrie? You too?’ And then we just cried our eyes out, like we couldn’t believe it,” she recounted.

Ahead of Pinnock and Edwards’ respective pregnancy announcements in May, the group talked to Nylon for their first stateside interview as a trio — and their comments about supporting each other have never rang more true, as a new honorary member joins the group (and another prepares to make their debut). “Sticking together is the most important thing,” Edwards said at the time. “Sticking together and having each other’s back. We would have fallen apart without that.”

With the birth of Edwards’ baby comes heightened excitement for Pinnock’s own arrival, of course — and as Pinnock confirmed alongside her own stunning maternity photos, “It’s nearly time.” From celebrating their 10th year together to the arrival of the Little Mix babies, the group’s next big moment is set to be their forthcoming album, Between Us. In the meantime, though, these little ones already have an amazing mom-to-child anthem in “Wings.”