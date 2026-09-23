Some of the Christian music world’s best and brightest stars are taking a stand. Bustle has the exclusive premiere of “Wanted,” a new track from singer-songwriter Semler and Leigh Nash of Sixpence None the Richer, written for the upcoming documentary Safe for the Whole Family: How to Make a Christian Superstar.

The new film looks at the Contemporary Christian Music (CCM) world, examining how the subgenre grew into a billion-dollar business and exposing the harsh consequences artists faced if they strayed from strict evangelical standards.

“Wanted” is the musical embodiment of Safe For the Whole Family, with Nash and Semler waxing poetic about feeling unseen and wanting a safe haven. Alongside the pair, the doc also features Relient K singer-songwriter Matt Thiessen, Crystal Lewis, Derek Webb, Nate Cole, and Chanel Haynes.

“Having both Leigh Nash and Semler write an original song for Safe for the Whole Family was incredibly meaningful,” director Jason Ikeler tells Bustle. “‘Wanted’ captures everything the film is about, people being able to tell their stories, be seen and feel like they belong. There's something really powerful about hearing their two voices together.”

For Semler, collaborating with Nash on “Wanted” was a full-circle moment. “I have an oddly vivid memory of running around my church in Newark, Delaware when I was about 5 years old,” she said in a statement. “Sixpence None The Richer was playing a show in our sanctuary, and also maybe babysitting me? The specifics are fuzzy, but the point is I very literally grew up admiring Leigh and listening to Sixpence. Leigh’s artistry and voice were formative in shaping me as a songwriter.”

Semler also voiced support for Ikeler’s documentary, stating that it accomplished one of their own hopes. “A primary goal of mine as an artist is to speak truth to power and give a voice for people in the margins,” she said. “Safe For The Whole Family does exactly that. I’m proud to be part of this documentary. It feels like it’s just the beginning of a reckoning that is long overdue.”

“Wanted” will be released on streaming platforms on Sept. 24, just a few days before Safe for the Whole Family holds its world premiere at the Nashville Film Festival on Sept. 27, which sold out in less than an hour. The documentary will also be featured at the Virginia Film Festival in October.