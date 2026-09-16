Lena Dunham has welcomed a baby girl with her husband Luis Felber, as she revealed in a Vogue essay on Sept. 16.

The couple — who married in 2021 — became parents with the help of a surrogate. As Dunham wrote of the days following the embryo transfer: “Unlike most of life, where I have marched on expecting it all, we had learned to be trepidatious and measured on the subject of children, to know that this doesn’t happen for everyone, no matter how smooth each step is, no matter how many podcasts one’s doctor has been on.”

Ultimately, they learned their surrogate was pregnant. “So now, all there was to do was wait,” Dunham wrote. “Track milestones, continue calculating, try not to allow ourselves to become too attached to this person who was really just an idea. My husband was better at the waiting, but he hadn’t spent the last 12 years circling the fertility drain, and he offered as many hopeful assurances as he could without making false promises.”

Indeed, Dunham has long been open about her challenges with reproductive health. In her 2026 memoir Famesick, she wrote about having a hysterectomy — a surgical removal of the uterus — to relieve severe, years-long pain from endometriosis. She also wrote that she’d “never had a single doubt about wanting children,” and in an April appearance on Today, said she was still “excited” to be a mom. “In whatever way it happens, I will feel so grateful.”

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Of course, it is now clear that Dunham’s journey to becoming a mom via surrogate was well underway by this point. The baby girl seemingly arrived in August, as evidenced by Dunham’s reference to her birth “in the face of a solar eclipse and a meteor shower.”

While Dunham didn’t share her baby’s name or additional details, she recalled first meeting her daughter moments after delivery. “I’m your mama,” she told the baby. “You… you look nothing like I thought you would, but exactly right. We’ve been waiting for you, do you know that? It was so nice of you to come.”

Vogue also shared a sweet snap of the family, with Dunham and Felber holding their little one and their adorable dog, too.