It’s been quite a year for Leon Thomas. The 33-year-old musician and actor — who many might recognize as Andre from Nickelodeon’s 2010s hit Victorious — won the Grammy for Best R&B Album for his 2024 smash, Mutt, in February. Now, as 2026 comes to a close, he has even more to celebrate.

Just a little over a week after chatting with him at T-Mobile’s T-Mix House event in Los Angeles, Thomas picked up six more Grammy nods, including recognition for his 2025 EP, Pholks, and several high-profile collabs.

“I feel like there's always pressure in the room when you're trying to make music for people in this generation because everybody's a critic. But it was a blessing to be able to receive the Best R&B Album Grammy,” Thomas tells Bustle during the Nov. 5 event, reflecting on his win earlier this year. “To this day, I have to pinch myself when I see it at the house. It represents a lot of hard work, and a lot of no's before I got that wonderful yes with the Grammy board.”

Thomas seems to be on a big “yes” spree. Along with his new nominations, the artist performed at Lollapalooza this past summer and just booked a coveted spot in Coachella’s 2027 lineup. He also has a new album on the way and plans to take it on tour. Even with all that on his plate, it hasn’t stopped people from asking whether he’d ever return to acting.

“There have been a lot of people trying to get me back into it. I've been very focused on building my touring company, building my artistry,” Thomas says. “I want to make sure I finish this chapter properly before I start another one with acting again. It can be a lot to balance both at the same time.”

Below, Thomas opens up about exploring new themes in his upcoming music, his dream collaborators, and whether he’d ever revisit the world of Victorious.

Amy E. Price/FilmMagic/Getty Images

Tell me about being part of T-Mobile’s T-Mix House event and working with the brand.

It's an amazing opportunity to find brand synergy. It's really tough sometimes to find brands that understand your music and you as an artist. It was fun working with them at Lollapalooza. I threw a little party at the festival, which was cool, and now we get to throw another one here in LA, where I live.

R&B has evolved over the decades. What are you experimenting with in the genre?

R&B definitely raised me, so it's a huge part of who I am as an artist. But what's great about how R&B is evolving these days is that people are bending genres more and more often in 2026, and I'm definitely one of the trailblazers who does my best to try to mix a little hip-hop, rock and roll, and other genres to create something that feels different and brand new.

Is there one genre or subgenre that you want to try out next?

Someday I would love to try to do an R&B jazz album. But my biggest thing is I still want to make sure that I'm making music that can reach the world and make hits.

In your last album, you sang about heartbreak. Are there different themes that you're looking to explore in your upcoming music?

I'm definitely looking forward to exploring deeper themes. This year I lost my stepfather, so I've been toying with a lot of different themes conceptually, from mortality to success, and the effects of survivor’s remorse. All of my co-writers have been helping me express myself in a way that's going to be amazing for the world to hear.

I'm sorry for your loss. I lost my dad too, so I'm excited to hear what you're working on because I've been looking for something that can speak to that grief.

I try not to hit it right on the nose, but I don't know. There are definitely a couple of records that are very personal to me.

Thomas with Baby Rose. Savion Washington/Getty Images for T-Mobile

Tell me a little bit about your approach to working and collaborating with other artists, like Baby Rose.

It's really fun. R&B can be a very competitive genre. One thing that I've been bringing to the game is that I like to collaborate. I like to have fun and make records with whoever, and it's been dope working with a lot of people I've looked up to over the years.

When I'm in the studio, I'm almost like a little kid. I'm very playful, and it's my happy place. So when artists come to create with me, they can feel that fun energy, and it shows in the records.

Is there an artist in particular that had you pinching yourself?

Yeah, I was working with Jazmine Sullivan recently. We haven't released anything we're working on, but I'm a huge fan of her voice, and she's so amazing. I was definitely pinching myself the whole time while she was doing her ad-libs and writing with me. It was a beautiful situation.

That's amazing. Do you have a dream collaborator?

I'd love to work with Beyoncé and Pharrell. I feel like one day it'll happen.

Thomas with the Victorious cast in 2011. Jim Smeal/BEI/Shutterstock

Looking back at Victorious, how do you reflect on that time and how you've evolved and grown since then?

I’m reminded of it every day because all of my castmates have done so many amazing things out there in the world. Today I was on Sunset Boulevard, and there was a huge billboard of Ariana Grande's new movie Focker-In-Law. It's so beautiful to see all of us find our way in this world. That can't be said about a lot of other casts from children's shows. We talk a lot, and I definitely celebrate that time period in my life because it's been the building blocks for who I am today.

Daniella Monet recently returned to playing Trina in Netflix’s new show, Hollywood Arts. Are you open to returning to the Victorious universe?

We talked about it. They actually had an episode ready for me, but I was on tour at the time, so it was literally impossible for me to go out there, shoot it, and get back on the road. But if I have a pocket of time for the next season, I'd love to come and do my thing.

You got your start on Broadway. Would you ever want to go completely full circle and act on stage again?

That's definitely been on my mind. It's no joke. It's a lot of hard work to get up there and to knock it out eight times a week. So I would definitely have to prepare myself for the brutal schedule that Broadway brings.

Of all the things you have coming up, what are you most excited for?

Honestly, I'm most excited for my new album coming out next year, and the ability to transfer that body of music to the stage and give people more than a show. I want to give them an experience, something that they remember for a lifetime.

This interview has been edited and condensed for clarity.