Ben Wang is probably a bigger Hunger Games fan than you. No, really. When the 29-year-old actor was a preteen, he bought his copy of Suzanne Collins’ dystopian novel the day it came out, before it became a billion-dollar franchise.

“I was a fan of Suzanne from her previous book series, Gregor the Overlander,” he tells Bustle. “For some people, it's a deep cut. For me, that's part of the canon. When I heard she was writing a new book, I was like, ‘Oh, is it... Are there rats and elves?’ And it was like, ‘No. It's a dystopian future.’ The concept was crazy to me at 11.”

After working on projects like American Born Chinese and the Mean Girls musical film, Wang nabbed a part in Hunger Games director Francis Lawrence’s 2025 film The Long Walk, calling it “one of the most artistically fulfilling experiences I've ever had.” Upon learning that Lawrence would adapt the new prequel, Sunrise on the Reaping, Wang hoped he would be considered for a role.

Although the director had read the manuscript, Wang couldn’t get an early copy of the book. “Even Francis was like, ‘It’s kept under lock and key.’ If you wanted to see it, it's in a vault, and you have to scan your thumb and give them your DNA. Then they clone you, and that clone gets to read the book, and then they shoot him,” he jokes.

On the book release day, Wang immediately identified with Wyatt Callow, a District 12 tribute whose family specializes in oddsmaking during the Games, and enters the 50th Quarter Quell alongside eventual victor Haymitch Abernathy (Joseph Zada). “Wyatt is someone who, when you first meet him, especially through the eyes of Haymitch, is cold and calculated,” he says. “He's a gambler. He's an outcast. But you find out he's a lot more than that.”

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As fans expect in the world of The Hunger Games, Wyatt eventually meets his demise. “Wyatt ends up doing something that is completely irrational, from the gut instead of from the head, which is what you would expect him to do,” he says. “That contradiction of human nature is compelling to me. Wyatt's true talent is perception. He's intelligent, but he’s very sensitive and has a big heart.”

Oddly enough, it wasn’t the first time Lawrence gave Wang’s character a heroic but gruesome death. “I hope it‘s a pattern,” he says with glee.

Naturally, filming his death came with equally gruesome circumstances. Wang and his castmates filmed the arena scenes on a remote UNESCO World Heritage Site in the mountains of Spain, making the cast feel as isolated as the actual tributes.

“It was awesome if you're the kind of actor that really likes grit. Jo was eating that up, and I was a little bit too. But you have to understand, it's kind of miserable,” he says, explaining how they had to slog through the mud and take rocky bus rides to set. “We showed up at our hotel the first day in the mountains. They had a paper bag with saltine crackers, a bag of nuts and olives, and brine. I was like, ‘Where's the nearest grocery store?’ And they were like, ‘It's two and a half hours away.’”

Wang has no regrets, though, crediting his co-stars Zada and Mckenna Grace for getting him through. “Thank God I had all of them around to keep me sane,” he says. “It felt like going to summer camp with your best friends. There's no adventure without a little bit of misery.”

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In The Bustle Booth

What's your coffee order?

I'm a tea guy. If I’m at a coffee shop, I like the chai latte. But otherwise, I prefer green tea.

What are the saved weather locations on your phone?

Los Angeles, where I am now, and New York, where I live. And there's Minnesota, which is my home. Oh, and Beijing, which is where my mom lives.

What is your star sign?

I'm a Virgo. I don't follow astrology much, which I'm told is very Virgo.

What is your favorite overused movie quote?

"Luke, I am your father.” But it’s not actually what Darth Vader says in Episode V. The quote's incorrect, so it makes me a little peeved when people use that as a shorthand for Darth Vader.

What was your favorite cartoon as a kid?

I came to the U.S. from China when I was 6. I learned English over the course of one summer by watching Cartoon Network nonstop. My favorite shows were Ed, Edd n Eddy and Powerpuff Girls.

What's one movie or TV show that you're currently obsessed with?

It's John Adams on HBO. It's one of the best miniseries ever made. It's niche. Everybody is turning off the broadcast now because they're like, "I don't care about the second president." But you want to know an actor that inspires me? Paul Giamatti. I hope I get to meet Paul one day.

Other than him, who is your celebrity idol?

I've had the privilege of working with so many of my heroes — Michelle Yeoh, Ke Huy Quan, Jackie Chan. With each of them, I learned a new lesson about what it is to be an actor and how to operate through the industry with grace and dignity.

If you had to go on a reality TV show, what would it be?

Oh, God, I hate reality television. It scares me a lot. Maybe a cooking show, but one where I could be a judge, so I can just eat stuff and be like, "I don't like it."

What is your go-to karaoke song?

I just went out to karaoke last night with the cast, and I sang “Lovesick Blues” by Hank Williams. I also love “Vienna” by Billy Joel.

What's something that's been inspiring you lately?

My castmates, doing all this press with them. Jo, this is his first big thing. He’s handling all of this stuff with such playfulness, but he knows when to lock in. And Mckenna's been doing this since she was essentially in the womb. I don't know when her first credit was. It might have been an ultrasound on Grey's Anatomy, and apparently, she took direction great. To be in the room with these guys and watch them absolutely nail this thing, I didn't start working until I was older than they are now, so it's very inspiring to see.

What is something you would want people to say about you?

He lived a good life. He lived. He died. I don't know. I don't care what people say about... That's not true. I do care what people say about me, but I shouldn't care what people say about me, so say what you want, guys.