One Direction Singer Liam Payne Dies At 31

One Direction singer Liam Payne died after a fall on Oct. 16, according to multiple reports. He was 31 years old.

In a statement provided to CNN, police said that Payne fell from the window of a hotel in Buenos Aires, Argentina.

Payne shared a son, Bear, with Cheryl of Girls Aloud.

The English musician rose to fame as part of One Direction alongside Niall Horan, Zayn Malik, Harry Styles, and Louis Tomlinson. After the band parted ways, Payne pursued a solo career and released his first solo single, “Strip That Down,” in 2017. His debut studio album, LP1, followed in 2019.

Payne’s final single, “Teardrops,” was released in March. The song “is about the vulnerability of heartbreak and the challenge of overcoming those moments,” he shared in a release (via People).

“This song marks the start of a new beginning,” he added — promising “lots more to come in 2024.”

Despite no longer working together musically, Payne stayed in touch with several of his former One Direction bandmates over the years — once telling Access Hollywood that he and Tomlinson speak “quite a lot” about fatherhood. He also attended the premiere of Tomlin’s documentary, All of Those Voices, in 2023.

Most recently, Payne attended Horan’s concert in the Argentinian capital on Oct. 2.

