These two may no longer be together, but that doesn't mean they're on bad terms. In a new interview published on April 13 with The Telegraph (via E! News), Cheryl discussed co-parenting with Liam Payne. Believe it or not, Cheryl's comments are extremely positive and show not only how much the former couple gets along, but the great example they're setting for their son, Bear.

In addition to calling the former One Direction singer a "great dad," Cheryl said about Payne and their coparenting efforts,

"When you have a baby, you are not consumed with just thinking about yourself. It's your responsibility to keep things settled and happy, so you make the best of everything. And we have."

The former X Factor judge also opened up to what kind of father Payne is. Basically, she's not afraid to enforce the rules, whereas he sounds a bit more lenient. She revealed, "I'm the strict one; Liam isn't. I'll be the one saying 'just one square of chocolate,' but Bear is so good." She also said about Payne, "He's much softer than me. But it is what it is, and I'm OK about it."

Ever since welcoming Bear in March 2017, motherhood has understandably impacted Cheryl greatly. She told The Telegraph, "Everything changed for me from the moment Bear was born. My old brain came out of my head, and all my worries, anxieties and feelings of emptiness went, and a new brain replaced it. I knew the word 'fulfilled' but I'd never known what that felt like."

On July 1, 2018, Cheryl and Payne announced their split after two years together. They both posted pretty much identical statements on Twitter revealing their breakup. Cheryl's read,

"We are sad to announce that we are going our separate ways. It's been a tough decision for us to make. We still have so much love for each other as a family. Bear is our world and we ask that you respect his privacy as we navigate our way through this together."

As difficult as it may have been for them to end their romantic relationship, it's clear they continue to respect each other. For Mother's Day in the United Kingdom, Payne shared photos on Instagram of a pregnant Cheryl, along with another image of his mother. He captioned the March 31 post, "Happy Mother’s Day to these two amazing super mums not sure what me and the little man🐻would do without you xx."

In a January interview with The Daily Mail, Cheryl also opened up about her split with Payne. She once again made it clear how their current relationship isn't one filled with negativity. Cheryl said,

"There's no animosity whatsoever. We are learning all the time. And it's good, it's healthy. We're just like any other couple that have gone through this, but we have a few more eyes watching us...just a few."

If Cheryl's positive comments weren't enough, Payne's Mother's Day Instagram speaks volumes about their post-split relationship. They are still there for each other and will do whatever it takes to make sure Bear has two parents who continue to be supportive and loving towards one another.