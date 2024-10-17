Following Liam Payne’s death at 31, loved ones and celebrities have shared their devastated reactions.

The musician, who rose to fame as part of One Direction and since pursued a solo career, died after a fall from a hotel in Buenos Aires, Argentina, on Oct. 16.

“We are heartbroken,” said Payne’s family in a statement, per the BBC. “Liam will forever live in our hearts and we’ll remember him for his kind, funny and brave soul. We are supporting each other the best we can as a family and ask for privacy and space at this awful time.”

In the hours following the tragic news, friends, fellow musicians, and other celebrities took to social media to express their condolences.

Former Collaborators Were Heartbroken

The X Factor — the competition series on which One Direction formed in 2010 — remembered Payne as “immensely talented” in a statement, adding that “as part of One Direction, Liam will leave a lasting legacy on the music industry and fans around the world.”

Charlie Puth, who worked on Payne’s single “Bedroom Floor” in 2017, was “in shock,” he shared on Instagram. “Liam was always so kind to me. He was one of the first major artists I got to work with. I cannot believe he is gone...”

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Zedd called the news “absolutely heartbreaking” on X (formerly Twitter). The musician, who teamed up with Payne on 2017’s “Get Low,” wrote that “life is short and fragile” in a follow-up statement, reminding his followers to be “kind, supportive, and mindful.”

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Rita Ora said her song “For You” with Payne “takes on a whole new meaning” in the wake of his death.

“He had the kindest soul, I will never forget,” she wrote. “I loved working with him so much — he was just such a joy to be around on and off stage. This tragic news breaks my heart. Sending all my love and prayers to his family and loved ones.”

Mike Marsland/WireImage/Getty Images

Fan footage also showed Ora struggling to perform “For You” at her concert in Osaka, Japan, as a photo of her and Payne appeared on the screen behind her.

Other Celebrities Spoke Out, Too

Paris Hilton wrote that the news of Payne’s passing was “so upsetting.” She added, “Sending love and condolences to his family & loved ones. RIP my friend.”

Noah Cyrus shared a lengthy statement to her Instagram story, saying she was “so fortunate” to have grown up in Payne’s generation and fandom. “Thank you for the laughs, smiles, and songs. You will live forever through those. You will never be forgotten,” she wrote.

Payne’s boy band forebears, the Backstreet Boys, were left speechless by the news. “Words can not express the emotions we are collectively feeling right now, and it seems like the rest of the world is in the same boat,” they wrote. “Our hearts go out to Liam’s family, friends, and Directioners around the world.”