Liam Payne's Finacé Shot To Fame At 15 For Her OTT Quinceañera

Sorry One Direction fans, it looks like another member of the impossibly good looking boy band is off the market. As Liam Payne is engaged to his girlfriend of two years, Maya Henry, we take a look at the key moments in their relationship.

Despite spending most of their lives in the spotlight, Liam Payne and Maya Henry’s two-year romance has been mostly kept under wraps - but now the celebrity couple are engaged, a representative for Payne has confirmed.

The 20-year-old Henry was seen with a (significantly sized) rock on her left hand while out to dinner in London's swanky Novikov restaurant in Mayfair on Thursday night, sparking rumours Payne, 26, had popped the all-important question to his model girlfriend. But what do we know about Maya Henry?

It all started with a Quinceañera — the Hispanic tradition that celebrates a person's coming of age at 15 — in 2016. With special performances from the likes of Pitbull and Nick Jonas, Maya Henry’s lavish 15th birthday celebrations are rumoured to have cost $6million and catapulted her and her wealthy family’s antics into the public eye. A Keeping Up With The Kardashians-style reality mini-series, Hangin’ With Los Henrys, dropped on YouTube in 2017, but was short lived.

The Texas-raised 20-year-old is now a well-known model and actress, having starred in a number of high-profile campaigns, covered countless magazines, and walked the catwalk for the likes of Dolce & Gabbana and Georges Hobeika. She also recently starred in short psychodrama film Carte Blanche alongside Dylan Sprouse as her first foray into the big screen.

While we don’t know the details of the proposal or when the wedding will be, we do know a thing or two about how the celebrity couple came to be. We’ve gathered everything you need to know about Liam Payne and Maya Henry’s relationship.

September 2015: The Pair Meet For The First Time A picture of a young Maya Henry (second from left) meeting the four remaining members of One Direction surfaces on a Harry Styles' fan account in September 2015. Whether either Henry or Payne remember their first encounter all those years ago remains to be seen!

July 2018: Payne Is Single For The First Time In Three Years Liam Payne and Cheryl Cole ended their three-year relationship in July 2018 Payne's previous public relationship with Cheryl Cole lasted three years from 2015 to 2018, with the couple calling it quits in July 2018. The artists share a three-year-old son, Bear.

August 2018: Payne Enjoys The Single Life Rumours have Payne linked to various models, including Cairo Dwek after the couple were seen holding hands in Italy, but nothing is confirmed.

September 2018: Payne & Maya Are Linked For The First Time Maya Henry in 2018 Gregg DeGuire/WireImage/Getty Images The One Direction star and Maya Henry are first reportedly linked in August 2018, but kept the budding romance quiet for nearly a year.

September 2019: Payne Confirms Dating Rumours Liam Payne & Maya Henry in 2018 David M. Benett/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images After images surface of him with Henry getting rather close, the "Strip That Down" singer confirms his relationship with the model during an interview on Captial FM's Breakfast show. "We're fairly happy at the moment," Payne told Capital Breakfast host Roman Kemp, before explaining that he was done with keeping the relationship a secret from the press. "It's not worth my happiness; I'd just rather go out and do what I want," he continued. "I've got nothing to hide."

September 2019: Payne Posts First Image Of Him & Henry On Instagram Payne confirms the relationship on Instagram with a photo of the couple, crediting Henry for putting "the biggest smile" on his face. Cute!

December 2019: Public Appearances Liam Payne & Maya Henry at The Fashion Awards in 2019 Jeff Spicer/BFC/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images The lovebirds attend a number of public events together, including Jonathon Ross' Halloween Party and The Fashion Awards in December 2019.

February 2020: Breakup Rumours Maya Henry & Liam Payne Ricky Vigil M/GC Images/Getty Images The couple aren't seen together in public from December 2019 onwards for a few months and sources told The Sun that the pair had called it quits.

March 2020: Back On Henry puts to bed any kind of rumour that the couple weren't living in romantic bliss with a simple Instagram post in support of Payne’s Tings Magazine cover.