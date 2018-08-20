It feels like yesterday that Liam Payne was dating his former X Factor judge Cheryl, and the entire nation was gripped by their ("are they having a baby? Are they still together? Oh, wow they've actually had a baby together") relationship. While the two announced the birth of their baby boy Bear back in March last year, rumours that the two were splitting began to circulate less than a year later, and the separation was officially confirmed in July, earlier this summer. But, who is Liam Payne dating now? Is he dating at all?

Well, according to reports, it seems like both parties have moved on. But first, let's start with One Direction star Liam. The Sun first reported that Liam was dating Instagram model Maya Henry after publishing photographs of the pair looking pretty close. However, the next suspect in Liam's line of love seems more likely to be the model Cairo Dwek. According to The Mirror, Liam met Cairo during a trip to Cannes and was very quick to follow her on Instagram afterwards, thirsting his way through her photos. The Sun then released pics of the pair kissing and holding hands in Italy on August 13. An onlooker described them to the paper as "kissing passionately with his hand wrapped around the back of her head."

Jeff Schear/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

But who is Cairo? Well, she was once a psychology student at the University of Southern California. However, she left her studies to embark on her modelling career. She's since been signed to the prestigious Ford Models in the States, and is represented by Storm Models here in the UK.

I contacted Liam's rep for comment on his reported new relationship with Cairo, however, they are yet to respond.

But what about Cheryl? Has she moved on? Apparently, she is moving on too, but in her own way. Rather than jumping straight back into dating, she had reportedly made a conscious decision to take a break from men and focus on her career instead. A source told Closer that she is "throwing herself back into her work, winning back her fans and making sure her relationship with Liam doesn't end up defining her."

Obviously, it's never nice to see your ex with someone new, especially so soon after breaking up. But if Cheryl is fazed by Liam's rumoured new girlfriend, she certainly doesn't appear to be showing it. The Girls Aloud icon hinted at the possibility of new music on Twitter just last week, and has been keeping busy working on her new show with Simon Cowell, The Greatest Dancer for BBC One.

Emma McIntyre/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Opening up about her new project, Cheryl said in a press release issued to Bustle: "I’m so excited to be part of The Greatest Dancer. I’m looking for acts with real passion, who are going to push boundaries and give it their all, no matter what challenges are thrown at them. From my own dance background, I know the dedication and commitment dancing takes, I can’t wait to get started."

I have contacted Cheryl's spokesperson but they are yet to comment on matters regarding Liam. I'm guessing that's because they're all so busy supporting Cheryl as she starts her next chapter.

Exciting times all round if I do say so myself.