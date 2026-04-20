Lily Allen's West End Girl Tour Could’ve Been A Broadway Show

In October, Lily Allen basically broke the internet with her fifth album, West End Girl, which depicts the dissolution of her marriage with painstaking detail and vulnerability, blurring the lines between reality and fiction. The world tuned in for the drama, but kept listening because the music was just that good, garnering several “best of 2025” mentions, a Brit Award nomination for Album of the Year, and her first UK Top 10 hit in over a decade.

The record was named after the singer’s theater experiences in London, where she was nominated for an Olivier Award (the British equivalent of a Tony) for her West End debut in 2:22 A Ghost Story, before starring in Martin McDonagh’s play The Pillowman. Therefore, it’s only fitting that when she went on the road for West End Girl, it didn’t feel like a typical concert. It was theater.

Allen created an intimate show where she performed only West End Girl in order, on a stage tailor-made to reflect every word she sings, which hit New York’s storied Radio City Music Hall on April 14. The setting allowed Allen to fully immerse the crowd in her world, taking us on an intense journey from the hotel room where she agonized over her relationship to the ruins left behind. The only place more fitting would have been the West End itself.

Allen returns to the U.S. this fall to bring West End Girl to bigger venues, including her first headline show at New York’s Madison Square Garden. Read on for the best moments from the Lily Allen Performs West End Girl show.

The Dallas Minor Trio

Emma McIntyre (@emmaeliza) / Getty Images Entertainment

While Allen kept the focus on West End Girl, she didn’t ditch her old hits entirely. To open the show, Allen formed the Dallas Minor Trio, who played some throwback hits on strings, from her breakout single “Smile” to her iconic kiss-off “F*ck You.”

It set a regal tone for the theatrical evening, while the karaoke-style lyrics on screen made for some hilarious moments, even if they sometimes made us feel attacked (complimentary).

“Who The F*ck Is Madeline?”

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The crowd managed to turn Allen’s performance of “Tennis” from a tearful confession into a cathartic sing-along, gleefully yelling, “Who the f*ck is Madeline?” She quickly gave us an answer, shining the spotlight on one lucky (or unfortunate) audience member and singing the savage words of “Madeline” directly to them. It might be one of the only times when being called out is an honor.

The Pussy Palace

Emma McIntyre (@emmaeliza) / Getty Images Entertainment

Midway through the show, Allen turned her bedroom set into the Pussy Palace (aka her ex’s West Village apartment) in “Pussy Palace,” and she thought of every last detail. From the shoebox full of letters to that Duane Reade bag (yes, with “sex toys, butt plugs, lube inside”), Allen made the song come to life in the most vivid way imaginable.

Her Use Of Props

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The Duane Reade bag was only the beginning. Allen expertly used props to tell the album’s story, from the bottle of wine that she almost opens in “Relapse” to the seductive legs that randomly sprout out from her refrigerator.

Like a true West End production, not every prop made immediate sense, but each served a larger purpose by telling her story in abstract ways.

The Receipt Dress

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During “4chan Stan,” Allen pulled two CVS-sized receipts out of her furniture, rumored to be lined with the egregious purchases her ex made during his dalliances, and wrapped them around herself like a strapless ballgown, even smothering her face at one point. It was both a visual explanation and a powerful reclamation of the pain she went through. And it just looked so damn cool.