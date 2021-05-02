As season six of the nerve-wracking BBC police drama comes to an end, the only question more pressing than the identity of “H” is whether Line Of Duty will return for a seventh season. Here’s what we know so far.

Per Deadline, Line Of Duty has been named the UK's highest-rated TV drama in 13 years, beating previous title-holders including Doctor Who (with its 2008 Christmas Day special), ITV's popular period drama Downton Abbey, and Mercurio's own Bodyguard. So clearly, the audience is there.

The cast are keen, too. Adrian Dunbar, who plays Superintendent Ted Hastings told Radio Times: “We’ve got to get onto Jed and say ‘look, we’ve got to do one that’s not like when we were in lockdown. We’ve got to do one where we’re back on the ground, we’re out there, we’re in the city, we’re having fun’. You know it’s a great city to have fun in, Belfast, so we really want to get back to doing that again.”

Co-star Martin Compston echoed this sentiment, saying that it would be quite possible for the series to continue, even if the “H” mystery is finally solved: “I think with Jed, there’s always potential for it to go on,” he said. “He could always start a new case, there’s always anti-corruption out there, as he would say.”

So what does Mercurio think? True to form, he’s been rather coy about discussing the show’s future. “We’re in a situation where it’s not entirely clear that there will be a seventh series,” he told press ahead of the sixth season’s debut. “We would hope there could be. But we’re having to do our planning coming out of COVID, and a whole bunch of other things, around the idea that these things aren’t guaranteed at all now.”

I have reached out to the BBC to ask about whether the series has been recommissioned and will update you as soon as there is word. Until then, it is still anyone's guess.