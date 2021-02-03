The BBC Just Dropped Another Teaser For Line Of Duty Season 6

It's been two very, very long years since Line Of Duty was last on our screens, however, we're edging ever closer towards the hotly anticipated new series. Fans have been patiently waiting for season 6 of the BBC cop drama since it was confirmed back in 2019, yet production was stalled due to the pandemic (a familiar story in recent times). Thankfully, AC-12 is expected to be back catching bent coppers "sometime in March" — plus there are some other exciting updates. Here's everything you need to know about Line of Duty season 6.

Earlier this week, Line Of Duty's creators released a copper-style press release about the pending new season, including "important staff changes." Written in the no-nonsense voice of Superintendent Ted Hastings (Adrian Dunbar), it introduced new recruit DC Chloe Bishop (played by Shalom Brune-Franklin) who will be joining AC-12 to assist "on a tricky upcoming case."

Starring Vicky Arnold as detective inspector Kate Fleming and Martin Compston as detective sergeant Steve Arnott, the new season will also see an additional episode (hooray!) because apparently, the gang will have their hands full with corruption cases this year.

"AC-12’s highest priority will always be capturing bent coppers," reads the AC-12 'staff memo'. "With that in mind, we have requested and been granted an extension of an extra episode for our next series, making it our longest yet."

The Line Of Duty team has been having fun teasing fans about the upcoming new series, with hilarious behind-the-scenes photos and video clips.

Earlier this week, BBC released a spoof of the hit show to the delight of viewers. The short clip sees Arnott badgering boss Hastings to issue a formal inquiry, to which Hastings urges he "needs more."

Arnott replies "How about another episode, gaffer?" Smooth.

The clip certainly drummed up some more excitement from fans who are very much done waiting.

As one person tweeted: "Hope we not too much longer to wait! so enjoyed the last 5..."

There's still no season 6 release date but, in the meantime, viewers can see "AC-12 sucking diesel and footage from DI Denton’s case" repeated on BBC One weekly from Saturday, February 6 at 9 p.m.