When Linzy Luu arrived to shake things up in Too Hot to Handle Season 5, she and Louis Russell had more than sexual chemistry in common. The 24-year-old from Hawaii revealed that her friends call her an “absolute menace” — the same term Louis uses to describe himself. “I go through men like an all-you-can-eat buffet,” she claimed, describing her breasts as her best assets. “I am not going to be sticking to Lana’s rules at all, and the moment I meet Louis, it’s game over.”

Born and raised in Vietnam and now living in Los Angeles, Linzy had never been in a relationship before joining the Netflix reality dating series. Admitting she always worries there’s someone better out there, Linzy described her desired attributes as a man who’s tall, tattooed, with a nice body and smile — basically Louis. Though he accepted her invitation to touch her breasts, Louis eventually returned to his partner Christine Obanor, leaving Linzy to explore a romance with Dre Woodard.

As Linzy begins her journey, here’s everything to know about the Episode 7 newcomer.

Linzy’s Instagram

Prior to joining Too Hot to Handle, she had aspirations to join another reality dating franchise, according to her Instagram. In 2018, Linzy, whose birthday is June 25, shared a snippet of a conversation with her mom in an Instagram caption, writing that she wanted to be on Bachelor in Paradise when she grew up. Years later in April 2021, Linzy posted a photo of herself standing on a staircase in a gown. “This is what i'd look like pulling up to the bachelor whats good @bachelorabc,” she captioned the shot.

A crossover to Bachelor Nation might be off the table now, though, because Linzy potentially teased a new relationship in May. She shared a series of photos from a Los Angeles restaurant on May 29, beginning with one of a Love Letters cocktail that said “Kiss Me,” and in the comments, someone wrote, “The best date I’ve ever had!!!” along with a flaming heart and kiss emojis. In her reply, Linzy wrote “more 222 come” and added a face holding back tears and revolving hearts emojis.

Other information Linzy’s Instagram reveals is that she’s a Shawn Mendes fan, her favorite book is Money, and the Law of Attraction: Learning to Attract Wealth, Health, and Happiness by Esther and Jerry Hicks, and that she’s a “baby chef & sushi connoisseur.” In fact, she even has a separate “Sushi with Linzy” Instagram account. Even though it’s set to private, she has an Instagram Stories highlights folder dedicated to her culinary creations on her main public page. Before Linzy’s Too Hot to Handle debut, she was already attending red-carpet events in Los Angeles this summer, including the Insidious: The Red Door premiere and the 2023 ESPY Awards.

Linzy’s Job

In addition to earning money from posting sponsored content and paid advertisements on Instagram, the self-described digital creator also spins as DJ BabyLinz and previously worked as a Wilhelmina model. On May 5, Linzy also shared a clip from her cameo in rapper OhGeesy’s music video for “Chrome Hearted,” featuring Tyga.