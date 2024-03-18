Lisa Ann Walter wants a Parent Trap sequel starring Lindsay Lohan.

Walter, who starred in the 1998 remake as the beloved character Chessy, told People at the NAACP Image Awards on March 17 the that she would “absolutely” sign up for a second Parent Trap movie with Lohan on board. “I would love to go back for another version of it,” she told the outlet.

This isn’t the first time Walter is addressed a potential sequel as of late. Speaking to Bustle at the 2023 Screen Actors Guild Awards, she and her Parent Trap co-star, Elaine Hendrix (aka Meredith Blake), said they would “absolutely” do another movie.

The actor again discussed the likelihood of a Parent Trap 2 with Parade in March 2023, revealing that while “nobody has called” about a second film, she’d “100%” be open to starring in a sequel if Nancy Meyers, who penned the 1998 remake, “writes it and calls me.”

Meanwhile, Walter also shared that Lohan to make a cameo appearance on the Emmy-winning sitcom Abbott Elementary, on which she plays school teacher Melissa Schemmenti. “If [Lohan] wants to come on to our show, I’d love that, too,” she added.

Lindsay Lohan and Lisa Ann Walter in The Parent Trap. Walt Disney Studios / 'The Parent Trap'

The actor also recently told Entertainment Tonight that Lohan was her ideal Abbott Elementary guest star. “I guess we'd have to make her a relative since we're both redheads — since I'm a ‘redhead,’ and she actually is,” Walter joked. “I would love that. That would be so fun.”

While there’s no update on a Lohan-led Parent Trap sequel and Abbott Elementary guest spot, the Mean Girls star recently confirmed that a follow-up to another of her defining movies, 2003’s Freaky Friday, is now in the works.

“It’s happening,” Lohan recently shared on SiriusXM’s Andy Cohen Live, adding that she and co-star Jamie Lee Curtis were “excited” about the long-awaited sequel.