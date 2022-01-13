Lisa Bonet & Jason Momoa “Free Each Other” From Their 16-Year Relationship

After 16 years together, Jason Momoa and Lisa Bonet have decided to end their marriage. The Aquaman star and The Cosby Show actor announced their split in a joint statement on Instagram, where they revealed that the current state of the world has put a strain on their relationship. “We have all felt the squeeze and changes of these transformational times,” their joint statement began. “A revolution is unfolding and our family is of no exception.”

Momoa and Bonet share two children together — daughter Lola, 14, and son Nakoa-Wolf, 13 — and tied the knot in a secret ceremony in 2017. But now, they say their family is “feeling and growing from the seismic shifts occurring.” “And so we share our family news that we are parting ways in marriage,” they continued. “We share this not because we think it’s noteworthy but so that as we go about our lives we may do so with dignity and honesty.”

“The love between us carries on, evolving in ways it wishes to be known and lived,” Momoa and Bonet added. “We free each other to be who we are learning to become.” The former couple closed out their statement with some free verse poetry. “Our devotion unwavering to this sacred life & our Children. Teaching our children what’s possible. Living the prayer,” they wrote. “May love prevail.” Momoa, 42, also included images of a crescent moon and a bird in the post, symbolizing that they are at peace with their decision.

Still, the pair’s announcement comes as a shock, especially considering the way they’ve spoken about each other in the past. In a 2019 interview with Esquire, the Game of Thrones actor referred to Bonet, 54, as his “childhood crush.” “If someone says something isn’t possible, I’m like, listen here, I married Lisa Bonet,” he quipped. In a 2017 appearance on The Late Late Show With James Corden, he said he knew Bonet was the one very early on in life. “Ever since I was 8 years old — I saw her on TV and I was like, ‘Mommy, I want that one,’” he joked.

Momoa and Bonet’s recent social media activity could be seen as proof that their relationship was on the rocks. Momoa’s most recent Instagram posts are about axe throwing and rock climbing, and Bonet hasn’t updated her social media in about a year. But even as recently as 2020, the couple seemed to be going strong. In an interview with Men’s Health, Mamoa said that he was “completely infatuated” with Bonet when they first met. “Then [you] find out she’s amazing, intelligent, and funny, and she’s a goddess and you’re a degenerate,” he said.