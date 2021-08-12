Jason Momoa Had A Celebrity Crush On Lisa Bonet Years Before They Started Dating

Lisa Bonet and Jason Momoa are two stars who require no introduction. The prolific actors have dominated television and movie screens with their powerful performances for decades, Bonet as the witty and charming Denise Huxtable in The Cosby Show and as the destructive Marisol Campos in Ray Donovan, and Momoa as the cutting Khal Drogo in Game of Thrones and the unstoppable Aquaman in the DC Extended Universe. The actors have also been in multiple projects together, including The Red Road and Road to Paloma, a 2014 film Momoa wrote, directed, and starred in.

But the two have more than just chemistry together on screen; they’ve been in a long-term, loving relationship since they met in 2005 and share a beautiful blended family that includes Bonet’s ex-husband and rock star Lenny Kravitz and their daughter Zoë Kravitz. Although Bonet and Momoa initially met at a jazz club, Momoa revealed that his admiration for Bonet predated that meeting. In fact, she had been his celebrity crush since he was 8. “Ever since I was like 8 years old and I saw her on the TV, I was like, ‘Mommy, I want that one,’” Momoa said on The Late Late Show in 2017. “I was like, ‘I’m going to stalk you for the rest of my life, and I’m going to get you!’ I am a full-fledged stalker.”

He admitted, however, that he didn’t tell Bonet of his crush until the couple had their two children so he didn’t look “creepy” or “weird.” He explained: “I’ve always wanted to meet her. She was a queen always.”

But it’s not just Momoa who holds his partner in high regard; Bonet told People in 2008 that Momoa was “the love of [her] life” and that he was “everything [she] hoped would come” in a life partner. “Jason is an alpha male who stands for love and family,” she told Porter in 2018. “[He] embodies a rare form of masculinity in this day and age — he’s a leader; he’s generous. Just in terms of charisma, physique, the right use of power, responsibility, work ethic, you can go down the line.”

Here’s everything you need to know about Lisa Bonet and Jason Momoa’s incredible relationship.

The couple first met at a jazz club in 2005.

After crushing on Bonet for years through a television screen, Momoa finally met the High Fidelity star at a jazz club in Los Angeles in 2005. Speaking with James Corden on The Late Late Show, Momoa revealed the two met through mutual friends and described their first meeting as being “in the right place at the right time.” He even shared that he took special care of his appearance prior to meeting Bonet to potentially impress her. “I actually had dreaded my hair almost for her,” he told Corden. “I had huge dreadlocks and she had dreadlocks.”

The Aquaman actor said that he felt like he had “f*cking fireworks going off inside” his body after meeting Bonet. “I literally turned around, I was with my best friend, and I see her, and I’m just like,” Momoa sheepishly shrugged his shoulders. “She goes, you know, ‘I’m Lisa.’ I was like, I turned around to my friend and was like, [high-pitched screaming].”

After he convinced her to take him home to his hotel — Momoa didn’t have a car at the time — the two stopped at the 101 Coffee Shop in Los Angeles. When Bonet ordered a Guinness, Momoa knew they were meant to be. “She ordered it. I thought: ‘Oh my God, I can’t believe I’m with a woman who ordered a Guinness. I love her,’” Momoa told Men’s Health. “When I got to know her, she was the woman of my dreams.”

Bonet shared a similar sentiment about the night. “I can’t say it was full-on from the moment we saw each other, but we have been together from the day that we met,” she told Porter. “In that moment, love came and it came big, and he did not run as I think a lot of men do.” She added: “He basically picked me up and threw me over his shoulder, caveman style!”

Lisa & Jason were married in 2017.

In November 2017, Us Weekly reported that Bonet and Momoa had been married in a small ceremony at their Los Angeles home that October. When information about the private event leaked online, Momoa wasn’t pleased to say the least. “I thought it would have stayed that way, but some *sshole leaked it, and I will find you,” he told Entertainment Tonight during a Justice League press junket. “You know what, I’ve been married to my wife for 12 years.” He called the wedding “just a gathering of our families and celebrating our love.”

When asked by about newlywed life on the Justice League red carpet, Momoa and Bonet shared that their relationship felt “different” with their new titles. “Absolutely. I never thought it would,” Momoa told E! News. “We have a 10-and-a-half-year-old, 9-year-old, [I] plan on being with her the rest of my life, but it’s just that moment where [you decide] let’s go to the next level. I’ll be here your whole life.”

Bonet shared that calling Momoa her husband didn’t shake her too much, though, adding: “I already thought of him as my husband.”

They have two children together.

Bonet and Momoa welcomed their first child, daughter Lola Iolani Momoa, in June 2007. A little more than a year later, their son, Nakoa-Wolf Manakauapo Namakaeha Momoa, was born in December 2008. The family maintains a very active lifestyle that Momoa often shares adorable glimpses of online. Whether they’re rock climbing, attending concerts, or riding bikes and throwing axes, they always seem to be on the move.

In addition to the couple’s two children, Momoa also shares a close bond with Zoë Kravitz, Bonet’s firstborn daughter from her earlier marriage to rock star Lenny Kravitz. Momoa has shared multiple “papa bear” Instagram posts cheering on the Big Little Lies star, including for her magazine covers, for her role in Fantastic Beasts, and after the announcement that she had joined him in the DC universe as Catwoman.

The couple remains close with Bonet’s first husband, Lenny Kravitz.

Although they divorced in 1993, Kravitz and Bonet continue to share a deep friendship. “Zoe’s mom and I now are best friends,” Kravitz told Oprah’s Master Class in 2013. “It’s interesting because that’s how the relationship started. But it makes you feel really good when you can do that.” Bonet similarly called their relationship “fantastic,” telling Porter, “it’s full-on family love.”

That friendship extends to her husband, Momoa, as well. Kravitz calls Momoa his “brother” and called them all “one big happy family.” “When we’re all together now — her man, her kids, Zoë, me — we’re all together and we’re one big happy family,” he said. “It’s beautiful and it just shows you what can be done.”

The duo even have matching skull jewelry, and Kravitz has a tradition of posting images of him and Momoa as a way to commemorate the Game of Throne star’s birthday. On Aug. 1, Kravitz shared an image of the duo posing together side by side. “Happy birthday,” the post reads. “I’m proud to call you my brother. One love. One family.” Momoa commented on the post: “love u madly. Mahalo nui loa ❤️❤️.”

“People can’t believe how tight Jason and I are, or how tight I still am with Zoë’s mom, how we all relate,” Kravitz told Men’s Health in 2020. “We just do it because that’s what you do. You let love rule, right? I mean, obviously, after a breakup, it’s work—it takes some work and time, healing and reflection, et cetera. But as far as Jason and I? Literally the moment we met, we were like, ‘Oh, yeah. I love this dude.’”