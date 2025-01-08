Lisa Kudrow is still discovering remnants of her friendship with Matthew Perry. On the Jan. 7 episode of The Drew Barrymore Show, the actor revealed that she recently discovered a sweet note that her late Friends co-star wrote to her over 20 years ago after wrapping production for their beloved sitcom.

During the interview, Drew Barrymore asked if Kudrow kept any props from the Friends set. “Yes, but I'm too afraid to tell you what,” she responded. “Someone will come take it away from me.”

When Barrymore guessed that she was referring to the “cookie time” jar clock that sat on top of Monica (Courteney Cox) and Rachel (Jennifer Aniston)’s refrigerator, Kudrow said she got that prop from Perry after they filmed the 2004 series finale, and recently found something special that he had hidden inside.

“Matthew gave that to me at the end of our last episode,” she revealed. “I recently found the note that he had in it for me. I hadn't opened it up or looked inside of it, but yeah, he did. He had a note in there, and I forgot about it.”

What Did Matthew Write?

Paul Archuleta/FilmMagic/Getty Images

Kudrow refrained from revealing what Perry wrote to her. However, she implied that it became even more meaningful following his 2023 death. “Timing is everything,” she said.

The Cookie Time Story

In 2020, the “cookie time” clock proudly sat behind Kudrow during an at-home interview on Jimmy Kimmel Live, where she told Kimmel why the prop meant so much to her and Perry. It played a surprising part in Phoebe and Chandler’s storyline in the Season 8 episode “The One With the Cooking Class.”

“It's funny to us because we're shooting a scene years before we're finished,” she recalled. “My line was, ‘Ooh, I better get going!’ Except I didn't have a watch, and we were shooting it, it was too late when I realized I didn't have a watch, how do I know, ‘Ooh! I have to get going?’”

“So as the words were coming out, I go, 'Oh great, there's a clock,’” she said. “I gesture to that and go, ‘Ooh! Look at the time; I gotta get going.’ We're done shooting, and Matthew said, ‘Did you point at the cookie jar and say, Look at the time?’” In Kudrow’s defense, the move was very characteristic for Phoebe.