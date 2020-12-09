Lizzo's Latest TikTok Is A Moving Reminder That She Struggles With Body Confidence Too

Lizzo might be the queen of self-confidence, but even she has bad days. In a TikTok posted on Tuesday, Dec. 8, The "Truth Hurts" singer revealed that she occasionally battles "negative thoughts" about her body. And although she's struggling with feelings of self-doubt herself, she took the opportunity to remind fans that these emotions are totally normal and valid.

"I came home, and I took my clothes off to take a shower, and I just started having all of these really negative thoughts about myself," she said. "Like, you know, 'What's wrong with me?' 'Maybe everything, all the mean things people say about me are true,' and, you know, 'Why am I so disgusting?' — and [I'm] hating my body." She continued, "Normally, I would have some positive thing to say to get me out of this, but I don't, and that's OK, too."

The "Juice" rapper then reassured fans that occasional negative thoughts are normal and can happen to anyone. "I just have to know that tomorrow, how I feel in here, is gonna change, and I can only hope that it changes for the better," she added. "But I know I'm beautiful. I just don't feel it, but I know I'm going to get through it."

Already, it seems the musician is feeling better. She took to TikTok again on Wednesday, Dec. 8, with a side-by-side video of the audio from the day before paired with a video of herself embracing her body less than 24-hours later. "Woke up feeling better.. not 100% but I'm getting there," she captioned the post. "Gave the parts of me I hated last night a rub & a hug ... issss a new day."

Lizzo has emerged as a leading voice for the body positive movement, consistently sharing empowering social media posts about self-love and self-care. Last week, she shared a viral TikTok of her in a white bra and panties set to TikTok user @marycjskinner's audio with the mantra, "bodies that look like this also look like this." Lizzo shared the clip on Instagram, too. "Wild to see the body positive movement come so far," she wrote. "Proud of the big girls who gave it wings. My body is changing but I'm gonna keep appreciating it from every angle."

Of course, self-confidence is a journey, not a destination — and Lizzo is acutely aware of this. "It's not something you really change," she told CBS Sunday Morning of her self-love journey in October 2019. "It's something that you address and work on. I had to address every layer of insecurity." And now that she's faced these insecurities head-on, she's learned to appreciate them.

"I think that is why I'm able to call myself fat, and people are like, 'No!' Even my friends," she continued. "And I’m like, 'B*tch, you know I'm fat.' I'm like, 'Don’t say no. I am fat, I am beautiful.' I think it's because I learned to actually look all my insecurities in the face, call them by their name and fall in love with them."