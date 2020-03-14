In light of the current state of the world, Lizzo led a coronavirus anxiety meditation on Instagram Live on Friday. In lieu of appearing at the canceled Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo on Friday due to the global coronavirus pandemic, Lizzo uploaded a 30-minute video “to promote healing during this global crisis,” per her Instagram post that featured the video in full for those who missed it.

The meditation begins with the “Good as Hell” singer playing the flute, her signature instrument, in front of a tray of healing crystals. She empathized with fans whose “favorite artists can't play shows, or somebody they know is sick, or they might be sick, or we might be afraid of what this means for life as we know it” and said, “I wanted to take the time today to just do a mass meditation."

Prior to diving into breathing exercises and playing her flute once more, Lizzo addressed the fear that has stemmed from the virus. “There’s the disease, and then there’s the fear of the disease,” she said. “Fear can spread so much hatred and negative energy. I wanted to empower everyone and let you all know you have power. We all have power.”

She continued, “We have the power to reduce the fear that is being heightened. This is a very serious pandemic. This is a very serious thing that we’re all experiencing together.” With an emphasis on togetherness, Lizzo added, “Whether it’s a good thing or a tragic thing — the one thing we will always have is togetherness. We’ll always be connected on this planet.”

Lizzo also encouraged fans to donate to hospitals and school lunch programs in light of the school closures. “Now that the schools are canceled, they don't have those meals,” she said. She concluded her mass meditation with a call for wellness and vigilance. “Be healthy, be vigilant, but don’t be afraid. We’re in this together,” she said. “We’ll get through this together. Because we always do. "We’re not going to let fear become the next pandemic.”

Lizzo isn’t the only celebrity who has taken to social media to quell fans’ coronavirus anxieties. On Twitter on Thursday, Lady Gaga echoed Lizzo’s sentiments of togetherness. “Now it’s as important as ever to be kind. For those who are sick, or those who are not and are scared,” she Tweeted. “We’re in this together.” In February, Justin Bieber donated to the Beijing Chunmiao Children Aid Foundation in China and wrote on Instagram, “China we stand with you as a collective humanity… Whether it be this or the fires of Australia we all need to be there for eachother.”

If you think you’re showing symptoms of coronavirus, which include fever, shortness of breath, and cough, call your doctor before going to get tested. If you’re anxious about the virus’s spread in your community, visit the CDC for up-to-date information and resources, or seek out mental health support. You can find all Bustle’s coverage of coronavirus here.