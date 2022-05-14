Lizzo Shared An Iconic Throwback Robert Pattinson Photo With No Context

Months after The Twilight Saga: Eclipse hit theaters in 2010, it appears a then-22-year-old Lizzo met Robert Pattinson in a Houston bar — and she has the pic to prove it. In honor of the actor’s 36th birthday on May 13, Lizzo tweeted the photo to celebrate his special day. Though several fans pointed out that this isn’t the first time the image has made its rounds online, the three-time Grammy winner has yet to share the story behind it.

A little background: In August 2020, a Pattinson fan account tweeted the photo of “Robert in Houston, Texas with a fan” from 2010, tagging Lizzo and writing, “hey girl, is that you?” Months later in December 2020, Lizzo posted the shot to her Instagram stories when a follower asked her to share a photo of “something random.” So though it’s entirely possible the woman in the photo is just an incredible Lizzo doppelgänger, the timeline does make sense.

First of all, Lizzo was living in Houston when the photo was taken, based on local news reports from September 2010. At the time, Houston’s CultureMap reported that Pattinson hung out and took pictures with fans at a downtown bar called notsuoH. The outlet also referenced Twitter sightings of the Twilight actor playing guitar — while sitting on a Dracula pinball machine, no less — while his friend, musician Sam Bradley, played an impromptu set.

Whether or not he remembers the now-famous singer, his visit made an impression. The following year, Pattinson reportedly told MTV that Houston was his favorite city in the United States. When asked to explain his answer, he replied, “I don’t know, I had a really good time there.”

Meanwhile, it doesn’t appear that Lizzo’s ever publicly spoken about the 2010 Twilight-era run-in — or whether or not she was Team Edward. In April 2020, however, she did share a TikTok video in which she dances suggestively to Bella’s Lullaby, i.e. the song Pattinson’s vampire character composes for Kristen Stewart’s Bella Swan. “I’m so sorry,” the “About Damn Time” singer captioned the post.

Nowadays, Lizzo has another man on her mind, though she’s not sharing his identity. After she was spotted with a mystery man on Valentine’s Day and later celebrated her 34th birthday with him, the singer confirmed on SiriusXM’s Andy Cohen Live in April that she was in a relationship. While keeping details to a minimum, she insisted that her celebrity status was a non-factor. “If you have the right person, no, not at all. It is not even a factor,” she told Cohen. “It should be mutually supportive no matter what that person does.”

That’s not to say she wouldn’t have been impressed by a certain famous actor back in 2010, though.