Lizzo Was Recently Spotted Out With A Mystery Date

Lizzo may have a very public flirtation with Chris Evans, but recently, she was spotted holding hands with a new person. As reported by Pop Sugar, she was seen holding hands with a mystery date outside of Craig's restaurant in West Hollywood on Valentine’s Day last month. She was sporting a sparkly red dress, while her potential date was dressed in head-to-toe in black and a face mask with an embroidered heart. Only the person’s eyes were visible, making their identity pretty difficult to discern, but fans were quick to jump to the conclusion that it meant Lizzo was dating someone.

The “Rumors” singer has yet to comment on the outing or clarify her date’s identity, but did take to Instagram on the same day to share some reflections about how her perception of love has changed. "When you think of love, what's the first thing that comes to mind? Is it romance? Flowers & candy?" she wrote alongside a photo of her in a crown of pink roses. "I've come a long way in redefining love. I think of compassion for others, talking on the phone w friends and laughing all night, looking in the mirror & dancing for myself. Love is a precious element, like gold. unbreakable and unconditional. Redefine what being in love feels and looks like. Help a stranger, call a friend, hype yourself up. I'm praying you attract the love you deserve."

Bryan Bedder/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

In the past, Lizzo has been pretty private about her love life. At a May 2019 concert, she revealed the line, "new man on the Minnesota Vikings,” on her hit single “Truth Hurts” is about someone from her hometown from Detroit. But that’s about the closest she’s gotten to revealing anything about her dating history.

She has, however, been very vocal about self-love and not needing a relationship to feel whole or fulfilled. "Even if I were in a relationship, I'm a single-minded individual, and I really like my freedom," she told People in July 2019. "I think there's a lot of people that need to be in relationships and need to be in love. I want it sometimes, but I don't need it." Lizzo has also been clear that she’s open to a wide range of potential partners, as she told Teen Vogue in 2019: “When it comes to sexuality or gender, I personally don’t ascribe to just one thing. I cannot sit here right now and tell you I’m just one thing.”