6 Iconic Parent Trap Locations That You Can Actually Visit

Even though it was her directorial debut, Disney’s adaptation of The Parent Trap has all the distinctive sensibilities of the Nancy Meyers’ interiors aesthetic we’ve come to love and expect (so much so that there is even an Instagram account dedicated to the “Meyers Interior”).

In her essay celebrating the genius of Nancy Meyers, Bustle’s own Dana Swartz writes, “Where Hollywood desexualizes and disposes of women over 40, Nancy Meyers celebrates them, showing them as women who have crushed their careers and become financially stable enough to buy objectively stunning pieces of property.”

And The Parent Trap arguably has some of most stunning properties found within the Meyers canon. First up you have Elizabeth James’ white Georgian townhouse in Knightsbridge. This house is a sight to behold, with steps taking you up to the columned front porch and into a distinctively British (and no doubt obscenely expensive) home with a cream and pale beige palette. Seeing this home, you can easily imaging curling up in your cashmere with a cup of tea while it rains buckets outside.

On the other side of the Atlantic, we get to see the famous Meyers’ kitchen (as seen in films like It’s Complicated, The Intern, and The Holiday) in action on Nick and Hallie Parker’s Napa Valley ranch, along with a vineyard, a pool, stables with with horses, and a wine cellar.

Whilst a lot of Meyers’ movies were filmed on sets, fans of The Parent Trap will be excited to hear that a few scenes from the 1998 classic – including some at the parents’ two homes – were actually filmed on location. Meaning, yes, you can actually still visit these dreamy The Parent Trap locations in real life. Keep reading to find out more details.

Camp Walden - The Girls’ Summer Camp The girls’ summer camp, which in the film is located in Maine, is actually Camp Seely of the San Bernardino Mountains in California. Owned by the City of Los Angeles, the camp is still hosting summer camps and getaways. You can even host your wedding there!

The Queen Elizabeth 2 Ship Queen Mary Hotel Although Nicholas Parker and Elizabeth James get married during a transatlantic crossing on the Queen Elizabeth 2, in the film, most of the filming for the ship scenes took place on the Queen Mary, a floating 1930s hotel docked at Queensway Bay, just south of Los Angeles.

The Napa Valley Vineyard - Nick & Hallie’s Home The Napa Valley Vineyard, where most of Annie’s time as her twin sister Hallie takes place, is actually a real-life vineyard and winery in the California wine region. The Staglin Family Vineyard is located in the Rutherford Bench area of Napa Valley, and the winery’s 157-year-old Steckter House is recognisable from its stucco exterior and outdoor seating area. You can book a visit via the website.

The Knightsbridge Townhouse - Annie & Elizabeth’s Home Walt Disney When Hallie first arrives in London (as Annie) she mutters: “Here I am, 7 Pembroke Lane.” Sadly, as cute as it sounds, Pembroke Lane isn’t actually a real place. The exteriors for this gorgeous white Georgian town house are actually filmed round the corner from the Victoria & Albert museum, in the affluent area of Knightsbridge. The exact address, for those looking to visit, is 23 Egerton Terrace.

Royal Arcade Disney After they’re done fixing the photoshoot at her wedding dress boutique, Elizabeth and Hallie (as Annie) take a walk through the Royal Arcade at 12 Albemarle Street. The 19th century shopping lane features all the original columns and shop fronts and sits between Old Bond Street and Albemarle Street in Mayfair, London.