More than 17 years after the film's release, the cast of Love Actually is set to reunite for the ultimate Christmas quiz. Yes, fans of the 2003 rom-com have the chance to put their knowledge of the much-loved festive flick to the test in a virtual quiz featuring some of the film's biggest stars, raising money for charity in the UK and beyond in the process. Fancy having a go yourself? Here are all the details you need of The Ultimate Love Actually Christmas Quiz.

Hosted by one of the film's stars Martine McCutcheon, the virtual quiz consists of six rounds of questions, never-before-heard secrets from Love Actually creator Richard Curtis, and special guest appearances from cast members including Bill Nighy, Keira Knightley, Kris Marshall, Olivia Olson and Thomas Brodie-Sangster.

To take part, you can purchase a link to play The Ultimate Love Actually Quiz at your convenience for just £5 from the Comic Relief online shop. The quiz will be live from Tuesday, Dec.15 until Friday, Jan. 29, and the proceeds from each player will raise much-needed cash for Comic Relief projects in the UK and across the globe.

“After a difficult time for many this year, we could all do with some love in the form of a quiz, actually!" said quiz host McCutcheon in a statement, adding: "Revisiting the film seventeen years on from when it was first seen on the big screen, I’m really excited to bring some Christmas cheer to you and yours with the quiz, that you can play with friends and family throughout the holiday. It’s good festive fun that will take you back to your favourite scenes in the film, and will really test whether you know the film inside and out – and we’ve got some surprises too that I think you will love!”

Sharing his own words of excitement, Love Actually director and Comic Relief Co-Founder, Richard Curtis, also commented: “At a time when we can’t all be with our loved ones this Christmas, we hope this quiz brings a bit of fun for people to enjoy together from the comfort of their own homes. It’s always wonderful to see the cast together again and I’m really grateful for their time, with extra special thanks to our Christmas star Martine for hosting it so perfectly. I hope we can raise some money and spread a little joy.”

He continued: "We know it’s been a strange old year, and Christmas may be quite different for many of us, but if it’s taught us anything, it’s to always remember to tell the people in our lives how much we love them and, as a wise man once said in the film, 'if you look for it, I've got a sneaky feeling you'll find that love, actually, is all around.'"