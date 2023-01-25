It’s been four months since we first met the contestants-turned-couples of Love Is Blind Season 3 — of course, it’s been more than a year in their world, which means it’s time for another reunion. If you’re a devotee, you likely already know the routine by now. But just in case you need a refresher, here’s everything you need to know about Love Is Blind: After the Altar Season 3, including when to watch (and what might go down).

What Will Happen During Love Is Blind: After The Altar Season 3?

According to the official Netflix synopsis, the latest Love Is Blind reunion special will follow the cast in Dallas. They will also attend a “birthday extravaganza” together, similar to how the Season 2 cast assembled for Natalie Lee’s birthday. “A year after the weddings, some old flames have reunited, while others try to navigate next steps in their relationships,” Netflix writes.

When Is The Love Is Blind: After The Altar Season 3 Release Date?

Love Is Blind: After the Altar Season 3 premieres on Feb. 10, and will consist of three 45-minute episodes.

Who’s On The Love Is Blind: After The Altar Season 3 Cast?

Netflix

In short, everyone! As teased in new promotional images from Netflix, you can expect the entire cast of Love Is Blind Season 3 to return for the reunion — Nancy Rodriguez, Cole Barnett, Raven Ross, Alexa Alfia, Brennon Lemieux, Colleen Reed, Matt Bolton, Bartise Bowden, Zanab Jaffrey, and SK Alagbada.