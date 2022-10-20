It’s hard to figure out what Raven Ross and Sikiru “SK” Alagbada's relationship is really all about on Love Is Blind Season 3. While they end up leaving the pods together, so much time was spent on Raven’s other relationship with Bartise Bowden that viewers didn’t really get to see how their connection really formed. Still, SK and Raven maintain that their connection is real and that they are committed to giving their relationship the “razzle dazzle” it needs to survive when they finally meet in Malibu. But things are so stilted between them that it’s hard to see how that can really happen in the course of 30 days.

That’s not even taking into consideration the possible lingering feelings that Raven and Bartise seem to have for each other. On her first night with SK, Raven maintains her distance and takes things slow, though it’s clear that SK is ready to see if they have a sexual connection. As considerate as he is for her feelings, SK does tell the guys, including Bartise, that he and Raven haven’t had sex yet and they might not any time soon. Given the fact that every guy’s jaw dropped, it seems like even they aren’t sure that Raven and SK will be together after Love Is Blind Season 3.

Raven & SK Might Have Compatibility Issues

Raven herself admits that she can be slow to warm up to other people in relationships, so what looks awkward on-screen might just be her taking it slow. SK seems like a true gent and is giving her space and time and reassures that the spark she’s looking for will form soon enough.

Still, did you see SK’s face while she was making him do pilates, something she says she wants her husband to do with her, even though we never hear SK say that he is a fitness guy? And when Raven says, “That’s a beet” to him over lunch in Episode 4, she sounds as chilly as ever. Is she rethinking her choice?

They seem to give it all their best shot in the trailer for Season 3, though there is a tense moment between Raven and SK’s Nigerian mother when she asks if she can use a fork to eat instead of her hands. There could be culture clashes that get in the way of them making it down the altar, though the shots of them at their wedding do look promising. However, they don’t follow each other on social media, which could be a sign that they are no longer together.

Do Raven & Bartise Still Have A Spark?

At the cocktail party in Malibu, Bartise is so enamored with Raven when he lays eyes on her that he tells his fiancée Nancy Rodriguez afterward that he thinks his pod ex is a “smokeshow.” Raven also seems to be eyeing him throughout the night, though she’s less vocal about her feelings than he is in his interviews. Combined with her and SK’s chilly dynamic, Bartise has a way in if he wants to find it.

In the extended trailer, he seems to do just that. There’s a shot of Bartise telling Raven that he was still very attracted to her, and she seems to be listening. Both Raven and Bartise continue to make comments about who they would go for “in the real world,” and they sound nothing like the partners they ended up with. For Raven, love might not be blind when it comes to choosing between SK and Bartise (or herself) before walking down the aisle. Hopefully, SK doesn’t get hurt because it doesn’t seem likely that he and Raven will last long together after Love Is Blind Season 3.

This article will be updated as new episodes of Love Is Blind Season 3 are released.