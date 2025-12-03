Love Is Blind Stars Alexa & Brennon Lemieux Divorce After 4 Years

Four years after getting married on Love Is Blind Season 3, Alexa and Brennon Lemieux are going their separate ways.

The pair announced their split through a Dec. 3 post on Alexa’s Instagram, writing: “After much reflection and many heartfelt conversations, we have made the difficult decision to end our marriage. This choice was not made lightly, and it comes with a great deal of care, respect, and appreciation for the time we’ve shared.”

With Alexa and Brennon’s divorce, there are no more remaining couples from Season 3. (Colleen Reed and Matt Bolton separated earlier this year.)

Alexa & Brennon’s Love Is Blind History

Alexa (née Alfia) and Brennon were one of Season 3’s standout couples, quickly forging a strong connection in the pods and wasting no time saying “I love you.” Their path to the altar was fairly drama-free — and just last summer, they welcomed a baby girl named Vienna.

“I never knew I could love someone the way I love you and blessed everyday that that love made the most perfect daughter,” Alexa wrote in a four-year anniversary post to Brennon this July. “You still give me butterflies and make my heart skip a beat. So grateful for the love, laughter, adventures, and priceless memories we’ve already made and can’t wait to make a million more.”

Brennon celebrated Alexa in his own post in January, thanking the Love Is Blind team for the “many blessings” that came as a result of the show. “Alexa, I appreciate you as a person. I love you entirely. I am forever grateful for you bringing Vienna into this world.”

During a July appearance on fellow Love Is Blind alum Amber Desiree “AD” Smith’s What’s the Reality podcast, the pair opened up about learning to communicate as parents. “Fundamentally, we’re teaching her how she’s going to control her emotions and how she’s gonna be in relationships, and she’s picking it all up now. And so, it’s a lot of responsibility.”

A New Chapter

In their statement, Alexa and Brennon said Vienna remains their “top priority” going forward.

“We entered this relationship with love and optimism, and we leave it with gratitude for the experiences that shaped us and the growth we each gained along the way,” they wrote. “While our journey as a married couple is coming to an end, we remain supportive of one another, devoted to our daughter, and committed to navigating this transition with compassion.”

Alexa and Brennon’s announcement surprised many Love Is Blind fans — and fellow alums, too, including their castmate Colleen. “Alexa, you are so loved. The most amazing, strong, beautiful woman I’ve ever known,” she commented. “Here for you always 💗 I love you so much.”