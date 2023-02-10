During their time on Love Is Blind Season 3, Brennon and Alexa (née Alfia) Lemieux quickly became one of the season’s favorite couples. They were the first pair to get engaged and had a fairly stress-free journey to the altar. During the show’s reunion back in November, they joked about making a pregnancy announcement — though Alexa clarified, “I’m not pregnant. Yet.” So it wasn’t too surprising when the topic of babies came up in Netflix’s After the Altar, which dropped Feb. 10.

“I’m very excited for that next chapter of having kids,” Alexa tells her stepmom during the three-part special. “Especially knowing that Brennon’s gonna be a really good dad, like, it makes me more confident in being, you know, a good mom.”

Later during the special, Brennon gifts Alexa a baby onesie with “Baby Lemieux” written on it. “Coming 2023,” Alexa says. “Look at how cute! Aw, now I really want one.”

But they seem to have different ideas about the ideal number of little Lemieuxs. “Maybe we start with one,” Brennon suggests, to which Alexa agrees. “Yeah, we can decide from there. But not 10. I’ll tell you right now, it’s not 10. Like, my vagina could never.” Five, though, sounds a bit better to Alexa. She even has potential names saved on her phone.

Love Is Blind: After the Altar Season 3 filmed several months ago, during fall 2022 — and obviously, a lot can change in that period of time. So, are Alexa and Brennon pregnant today?

For now, they’re simply “workin’ and twerkin’ on it,” Alexa tells Bustle. They are already pet parents to two dogs named Loki and Tito, and they are working on getting a house soon, too. “We have a lot of things coming down the pipeline, so we’re just really excited for what’s coming up,” Brennon says.

More than a year after the pods, Alexa — a Swiftie — says “all the happy [songs]” apply to her relationship with Brennon. “Loving [him] is red,” she confirms, while she’s also resonating with “Lavender Haze” off Taylor Swift’s Midnights album.

“Brennon’s my first real relationship I’ve ever been in,” she says. “So I’ve never experienced heartbreak. But I pretended I did and would rock out as if my heart was shattered. It is nice listening to love songs now, and having that person in mind. It definitely does hit differently.”