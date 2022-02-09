Where To Follow The Love Is Blind: Japan Cast On Instagram

After a two year wait, we’re getting not one, but two new seasons of Love is Blind in one month. Not only is the second season of the original series premiering on Feb. 11, but a new spinoff, Love is Blind: Japan, hit Netflix on Feb. 8.

Just as in the flagship show, Love is Blind: Japan follows a group of daters as they meet and get to know one another while each on one side of an opaque wall. If they take the plunge and decide to propose, they then meet face-to-face and enjoy a honeymoon-like vacation together before heading back home and seeing if their relationship can work in the real world.

Which couples actually make it down the aisle and which separate amid the pressure remains to be seen, but here’s where to follow along with all of the contestants’ journeys on Instagram.

Midori

Midori, a 30-year-old business planner, has a clear case of wanderlust: her Instagram feed is full of pictures from her travels to places like Venice, Thailand, and Paris. She’s likely sampled a lot of international cuisine, but she’s clearly a fan of pizza: For her 30th birthday in May 2021, her friends had “Happy Birthday Midori” spelled out in pepperoni.

Motomi

Motomi, a 27-year-old advertising salesperson, primarily uses Instagram to post about lifestyle content, including skincare, nail art, food, and cocktails. She also seems to love a good luxury destination, and has shared photos of some of the gorgeous suites, poolside venues, and serene lodges she’s stayed in.

Minami

Minami is an architect, so it’s no surprise that her Instagram features some of the best sights and architecture the world has to offer. The 26-year-old has posted landscapes of Lisbon, Portugal, beautiful churches in Spain, and massive archways in Russia. Her page also comes off as a bit of a love letter ramen, given how much she posts pictures of her delicious-looking bowls.

Ayano

Ayano’s Instagram bio says that she’s “crazy” about fashion, and her feed is a testament to that. Though the 30-year-old works for a corporation, she’s a bit of a style icon, sporting gaudy earrings, bold parkas, and fuzzy purple overcoats. Come to her account for the bold rings, stay for the oversized Chanel scarves.

Nana

As Nana, a 31-year-old online marketer, explains in her Instagram bio, she’s a big fan of pilates, ballet, and K-pop. But her page highlights other interests, too, including shots of her posing with yummy pastries, massive Christmas trees, and yes, ballet posters.

Priya

With over 19,000 followers as of publication, Priya has the largest Instagram following in the Love is Blind cast. The 28-year-old entrepreneur’s feed is focused on comfort and serenity. If she’s not posting about paddleboarding at sunset, she’s sharing photos standing next to lush palm trees, lounging in the sun next to tall windows, or indulging in her skincare routine. The latter makes sense, given that she founded her own CBD skincare brand in addition to being Miss World Japan in 2016 and 2017.

Kaoru (31) Singer-Songwriter

Kaoru is a singer-songwriter, so her Instagram feed is naturally filled with her music. The 31-year old appears to specialize in the guitar, whether that’s live on stage or just jamming out. However, music isn’t her only love: She also frequently shows off her two tiny dogs.

Jinya

In comparison to the rest of the cast, Jinya, 26, is one of the least active on Instagram: The hair and makeup artist has only 14 posts on his account. His feed offers an artsy and intimate look at his life, including film-style photographs of landscapes, mountains, and tea.

Yudai

Yudai’s Instagram page is largely dedicated to showing off his skills as a hairstylist. It’s loaded with before and afters of clients for whom he’s done tapered fades, curly perms, and layered middle parts. He also posts pictures of his own hair, manicured and styled down to the very last strand.

Odacchi

Odacchi, 31, has one of the most colorful Instagram feeds in the cast. The eccentric comedian often shares behind the scenes peeks into his performances and gigs, as well as photos of his downtime.

Ryoga (30) Real Estate Agent

The real estate agent appears to be quite the sports fan, especially when it comes to tennis. His feed includes videos of himself practicing his serve, as well as some in-match action. However, tennis isn’t the only place where Ryoga celebrates love, given the plethora of friends’ wedding photos on his feed.

Mizuki (29) Restauranteur

As a restauranteur, Mizuki unsurprisingly posts a lot of photos of delectable food. Be it expensive cuts of meat or vibrantly plated dishes, the 29-year-old’s pictures show off his love for cuisine — all of which you can find at his restaurant, Caro.

The next batch of Love is Blind: Japan episodes are set to drop on Feb. 15, with the finale arriving the following week on Feb. 22. That should give you plenty of time to fall in love with the contestants — or at least stalk their social media.