Everything We Know About Love Is Blind Season 2

A year and a half after Love Is Blind first hit Netflix, the show has returned for Love Is Blind: After the Altar, a reunion special that catches up with several Season 1 cast members. There are plenty of updates about what they’re all doing now and how their lives have evolved since filming, but fans are likely already looking ahead to the next season of the wildly popular reality dating series.

In March 2020, Netflix announced that Love Is Blind had been renewed for Seasons 2 and 3 and put up their first casting call for singles. However, there haven’t been many updates about when the next season of the reality series might premiere or how it will differ from the first season (other than that it will be filmed in Chicago instead of Atlanta). In an interview with HollywoodLife in March, Love Is Blind co-host Vanessa Lachey revealed that the plan was to start shooting Seasons 2 and 3 in “less than a month.”

The format of the show is relatively suited for the coronavirus pandemic, given that the daters are each isolated in their own rooms. However, Lachey said that it took the production team some time to figure out how to safely film the latter part of the season, when couples go on vacation, meet each other’s families, and ultimately walk down the aisle. “They’re in pods and bubble pods for the first two weeks, but they then typically get out of the pods and there’s a lot of physical connection that’s part of the show,” she said. “Then we go back to the hometown and see if the family and friend connection match the love connection.”

Eventually, she said, they figured it out. Assuming filming started on schedule in April, it’s possible that Love Is Blind Season 2 will arrive on Netflix before the end of the year, or perhaps around Valentine’s Day 2022 — two years after the first season.

There haven’t been any announcements about the cast, let alone a trailer. But rest assured, there is plenty more Love Is Blind content on the way. Series creator Chris Coelen wants to continue making the show for as long as he possibly can. “I want to see a Season 2 or a Season 12,” he told Oprah magazine ahead of the Season 2 renewal. “Don't you?”