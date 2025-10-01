The pods of Love Is Blind have played host to no shortage of love triangles and romantic indecision over the years — but not so for Season 9’s Kalybriah Haskin and Edmond Harvey. The pair quickly forged a deep connection, bonding over everything from their shared experiences as college athletes to their family and career goals. And Kalybriah was touched when Edmond opened up about spending his childhood in and out of foster care.

“You’re more of a man if you cry, if you ask me,” she assured him, adding that “the strongest people cry.”

Later, after getting engaged — “Would you pretty pretty please… marry me, please?” Edmond asked — the couple continued to build their relationship against the romantic backdrop of Baja California. However, there was one area in which they didn’t quite see eye to eye.

Edmond’s “Nice Guy” Moment

In Episode 6, Kalybriah and Edmond discussed intimacy — specifically, the fact that, unlike many of their castmates, they hadn’t had sex yet.

Kalybriah said she wanted to wait until they were married, which, in the Love Is Blind world, would be a matter of weeks. She explained that she’s waited even longer with past partners, while also having “one-nighters” with less substantial connections.

While Kalybriah acknowledged that they might simply view sex differently, Edmond took the wait as a worrying sign. “I think I’m more locked in with you emotionally than you are with me,” he said. “I’m in it more than you, and it’s OK, but it just hurts.”

Netflix

Kalybriah assured him this wasn’t the case, but Edmond went on: “I’m just always the f*cking nice guy,” he said, crying. “That’s what f*cks me up. I’m too f*cking nice!”

He also admitted: “I can’t lie, I’m kind of stuck on you having one-night stands.”

Kalybriah Weighs In

Episode 6 ends on a cliffhanger as Kalybriah realizes the conversation isn’t going anywhere — but today, more than a year after filming, she’s reflecting on the intense exchange with grace.

In the moment, she tells Bustle, Edmond was “still processing what’s happened in the past and not fully able to live here in the present yet. But we’re so fresh. We’re so new. Like, yeah, we’ve been dating for the past few weeks. Yeah, we fell in love ... but this is our first few interactions in person.”

Given this context, Kalybriah said she understood Edmond’s perspective. “I’ve dated men my whole life, so I understand what the end goal is physically, so I wasn’t offended or anything. And I was very understanding. It just got a little heated afterwards with the lack of understanding on his end, but I don’t think he meant any harm in the moment. It was just a lot of emotions.”