These 3 Signs Are Most Likely To Be In A Love Triangle — Here’s Why

A juicy love triangle may be fun to watch on The Bachelor it can be a complicated and messy dynamic to deal with in real life. Hopefully, most people won’t have to deal with that kind of relationship drama, but some people might naturally find themselves in these situations due to their zodiac sign. According to Theresa Reed, astrologer and author of Twist Your Fate: Manifest Success with Astrology and Tarot, there are three zodiac signs most likely to be in a love triangle.

In astrology, each zodiac sign’s personality is influenced by its ruling planet, modality, and element. If you want to see who’s likely to be in a love triangle, you want to look at the sign’s element, which is the foundation of a sign’s personality. For example, earth signs are very stable and grounded, while fire signs are very passionate, aggressive, and fast-moving.

Out of all four elements, air signs would be the ones most likely to be in a love triangle. According to Reed, just like air these people can’t stand being contained. “Air signs need breathing room, especially in their relationships,” she says. “If they don't get that, they become restless and start to search for other, exciting experiences. So they are most often the ones in the middle of triangles or other complicated situations.”

While air signs as a whole may find themselves in love triangles more often than the rest of the zodiac, they all have different reasons for getting in the middle of one. With that said, here are the three zodiac signs most likely to be in a love triangle.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20) It’s no secret that Gemini has a reputation for being the “playboy” of the zodiac. “These free-spirited charmers love to play the field,” Reed says. “Variety is the spice of life for them, so it's no wonder they’re often seen juggling more than one person at a time.” They’re represented by the twins and are known for their dual nature. Because of that, it’s very easy for them to truly feel like they’re in love with two people at the same time. On top of that, Geminis need to be mentally stimulated constantly. If they aren’t, they tend to get bored. If they’re bored, they’re more likely to look for stimulation elsewhere. “Their duality and restlessness can make them fun to be around, but it can also get them into hot water,” Reed says. It’s important for them to be upfront with the people they’re involved in “if they want to avoid leaving a trail of tears in their wake.”

Libra (Sept. 23 - Oct. 22) Libra is represented by the scales, which means they’re always weighing things in their mind. Because of this, they tend to be very indecisive, which may lead to them stringing people along even if they don’t intend to. Libra is also ruled by Venus, the planet of love, so they love being in love. “They want to be romanced, so they will be more than happy to have more than one paramour trying to win their affection,” Reed says. “Their romantic nature also means they can be played by a cad who wants a side piece. If they are getting enough attention from that person, Libras will wait around, hoping they will become the ‘one’ eventually.”

Aquarius (Jan. 20 - Feb. 18) The airy Aquarius may find themselves in the middle of a love triangle for multiple reasons. One, they can be on the emotionally unavailable side. According to Reed, they prefer “friends with benefits” without any attachments. If they’re not upfront about their intentions, they may get into a situation where they’re seeing multiple people without them knowing. “Aquarius also enjoys unconventional playmates, which means they may be somewhat pansexual and open to polyamory,” Reed says. “When they do find someone who meets their kinky standards, they are more than willing to be monogamous. In fact, they can be excellent partners once they sow those wild oats.”

Theresa Reed, astrologer and author of Twist Your Fate: Manifest Success with Astrology and Tarot