These 3 Signs Are Most Likely To Be In A Love Triangle — Here’s Why

In astrology, each zodiac sign’s personality is influenced by its ruling planet, modality, and element. If you want to see who’s likely to be in a love triangle, you want to look at the sign’s element, which is the foundation of a sign’s personality. For example, earth signs are very stable and grounded, while fire signs are very passionate, aggressive, and fast-moving.
Out of all four elements, air signs would be the ones most likely to be in a love triangle. According to Reed, just like air these people can’t stand being contained. “Air signs need breathing room, especially in their relationships,” she says. “If they don't get that, they become restless and start to search for other, exciting experiences. So they are most often the ones in the middle of triangles or other complicated situations.”
While air signs as a whole may find themselves in love triangles more often than the rest of the zodiac, they all have different reasons for getting in the middle of one. With that said, here are the three zodiac signs most likely to be in a love triangle.