Nearly three years after getting married on Love Is Blind Season 5, Lydia Velez Gonzalez and Milton Johnson are getting divorced.

Lydia announced the news during a June 11 appearance on fellow Love Is Blind alum Amber Desiree “AD” Smith’s podcast, What’s the Reality?

Lydia & Milton’s Journey

“At the beginning, everything was beautiful. Everything was perfect. It was a fairytale,” Lydia said. “And he showed me the kind of love that I’d never received before. He loved me for who I was, and that was my premise for being on the show — being loved for who I was and not be called ‘too much.’ And now, I am called ‘too much.’”

Throughout her conversation with AD, the Season 5 alum claimed that she received messages from multiple women alleging Milton of “pursuing” them behind Lydia’s back.

She also said they were misaligned on values, claiming that Milton said women should be “submissive,” and took issue with her swimwear. Lydia further alleged that Milton was not “supportive” after she was diagnosed with fibromyalgia last year. (Bustle reached out to Milton for comment, but did not receive an immediate response.)

After the episode, Lydia shared a message for Milton on Instagram. “My wish for you is that you find your happiness — that you couldn’t find with me, and I have accepted that,” she captioned a video montage of happier moments together. “Forever the first man that chose me and loved me for being me! I wouldn’t trade it even though I am in pain.”

To recap: Lydia and Milton forged a connection in the pods on Love Is Blind Season 5. Despite a few bumps in the road — including Lydia’s past with castmate Uche Okoroha and their age difference (she was 30 and he was 24) — the pair said “I do.”

Looking back, Lydia doesn’t think Milton’s age was an issue in itself. However, she told AD, “I think it was a matter of emotional availability and maturity, support and communication — the lack of. That was not there. Maybe the internet was right. Maybe he wasn’t ready for marriage.”

The Latest Love Is Blind Breakup

Lydia and Milton’s breakup comes weeks after Season 3’s Colleen Reed and Matt Bolton announced the ending of their marriage.

With their split, there are no remaining couples from Season 5, a distinction it shares with Season 2, which saw several of its married couples ultimately part ways.