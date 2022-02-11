Are Jarrette & Iyanna Still Together After Love Is Blind? An Investigation

While in the dating pods on Love Is Blind Season 2, Jarrette Jones found himself “going back and forth” between Iyanna McNeely and Mallory Zapata. He ultimately chose the latter, proclaiming to the cameras that he’d be celebrating his 50th anniversary with Mallory. “This is for life,” the the 32-year-old health care consultant.

She didn’t feel the same way. When Jarrette asked Mallory how she’d feel if he proposed to her, she tearfully revealed that, despite their strong connection, she felt “drawn more to” someone else. Jarrette was left feeling “hurt as hell,” but said he still envisioned “what marriage would be like” with Iyanna. Telling the 27-year-old program coordinator that he didn’t want her to feel like “second fiddle,” Jarrette eventually popped the question, and, after a brief hesitation, Iyanna accepted.

In Mexico, Iyanna admitted that she was terrified of feeling like “second choice,” but that she loved Jarrette and his personality. After he surprised her with a Polaroid camera and gave her a massage, Iyanna shared that she felt “really comfortable” and “protected” by him, but despite their intense attraction, she wanted to wait to have sex until they’re married.

Jarrette was also smitten. “That physical connection that we have is as strong as our emotional connection, and it’s only been one day,” he said, adding that he respects his fiancée’s stance on sex. “We’re so f*ckin’ similar. That sh*t just translated over from the pods.”

The two have some major differences too, though. In addition to having opposing views on maintaining relationships with exes — he does it, she doesn’t — a group beach day revealed how much of an extrovert Jarrette is in comparison to the more introverted Iyanna. “I’m just worried you’ll ... be annoyed at how opposite I am,” she told him after a beach volleyball game.

Also causing trouble in paradise? Jarrette’s later conversation with Mallory made clear that they still had a strong mutual connection. (And things weren’t exactly going great between her and her fiancé Salvador Perez.) Though she said she still had “amazing” chemistry with Jarrette, Iyanna started to question their relationship.

“I feel like I’ve been with him for at least like five years,” she said. “But seeing him talk with Mallory, I mean, I was a little worried that maybe he’d start to regret his choice.” Iyanna also explained that though she trusts Jarrette, she’d be heartbroken if he lied to or cheated on her.

Previews for the second half of Love Is Blind Season 2 tease that the Mallory will continue to be a sore spot in the relationship. After Iyanna tells Jarrette that she wants to know that he’s prioritizing her, he replies, “You have my heart.” Her response? “But I wasn’t the only one.” The sneak peek confirms Jarrette will be waiting for Iyanna at the altar, but casts doubt about whether Iyanna will join him.

The two obviously haven’t let any spoilers slip about where their relationship stands. While they do still follow each other on Instagram, Jarrette also follows Mallory. Neither of them are particularly active on the platform, which makes it difficult to glean any further clues. There is one picture from June in which there appears to be a faint line of a ring on Iyanna’s hand, but it could just be a shadow. Mainly, she seems to have been spending time with family and friends.

Jarrette, meanwhile, appears to be busy with his many jobs, which his Instagram bio lists as sneaker dealer, podcast host, investor, and barber. In April 2021, he also announced that he and a friend had just launched a mobile hookah rental service called Blue Haze Hookah.