Spoilers ahead for Love is Blind Season 5. When the Love Is Blind Season 5’s pods phase concluded, only three engaged couples traveled to Mexico — or so it seemed. As series creator Chris Coelen confirmed to Variety in September, multiple other cast member engagements were not “followed” this time around.

“Each season, there are lots of stories that we don’t tell, regardless of whether couples get engaged or not,” the Kinetic Content CEO explained. “Some of them even, we will follow for a little bit and not show their story on the show… It’s a little bit of a judgement call.”

Sleuthing fans quickly figured out at least one rumored couple, Renee Poche and Carter Wall, might have had cameras on them all the way to the altar.

Though viewers never saw their relationship play out on screen, Renee and Carter attended the Episode 7 reunion BBQ, credited onscreen only as members of the “Pod Squad.”

Thanks to careful editing, they were primarily shown individually, but Carter could be seen sitting with his arm around the 32-year-old veterinarian when co-star Uche Okoroha arrived at the event. As one TikTok user pointed out, Renee also appeared to be wearing an engagement ring in the episode.

Courtesy of Netflix

A Love Is Blind Reddit spoiler had already claimed, via “multiple sources,” that Renee and Carter got engaged and filmed at the altar, but “producers cut them.” In a separate thread, another Redditor cited state marriage records revealed that the two decided not to get married.

Harris County public records confirm that the Season 5 couple applied for a marriage license in May 2022 but did not go through with the wedding. In an unexpected plot twist, however, it appears Renee got married earlier this year — but not to Carter.

The existence of unaired Love Is Blind engagements is no secret to fans, though. After several Season 4 cast members revealed their engagements and (sometimes messy) breakups in April, the After the Altar episodes, which dropped on Sept. 1, confirmed an unmentioned relationship between Josh Demas and Monica Rodriguez, despite the former returning to woo his now-ex, Jackelina “Jackie” Bonds.

Courtesy of Netflix

Without mentioning Josh and Monica specifically, Coelen previously offered more insight into why some couples don’t make the final cut on Love Is Blind.

“I think what makes good TV is authenticity,” he elaborated to People in April, denying that the decision is related to a storyline’s level of drama. “We’re looking to tell the most genuine, most authentic stories that we can and that's really the criteria by which we judge what stories we’re going to follow, and the stories we’re going to then tell on the program.”

In the same interview, Coelen added, “We have never stopped following a couple who has gone on to get married. Almost a hundred percent of the couples that we have chosen to stop following have broken up relatively quickly. And if not, some of them fairly immediately, to be honest.”