By this point in the reality show’s run, fans know that not every Love Is Blind engagement makes it to air. Otherwise, we’d all be watching a much longer show. “We may choose to follow some people for some part of the process and then not tell their story, or we may choose to follow certain people only through their reveal. It really just depends on the circumstances,” creator Chris Coelen told People earlier this year, adding that the show strives to follow the “most genuine, most authentic stories” from each season.

But Love Is Blind: After the Altar Season 4 (which dropped on Sept. 1) revealed a cut proposal that was more surprising than usual — because it directly impacted another relationship from the season. So, what happened between Josh Demas and Monica Rodriguez?

When Season 4 first aired, it seemed that Josh didn’t make it beyond the pods — only reentering the chat when Jackelina “Jackie” Bonds and Marshall Glaze broke up, paving the way for Josh and Jackie to get together. But now, it’s clear that Josh went through his own brief love story, too.

Josh proposed to Monica in the pods after Marshall and Jackie got together, which he shared during After the Altar. According to previously unseen footage, it was a tearful proposal. However, the couple didn’t seem to click after meeting. “Things didn’t work out,” Josh said.

Even so, Jackie and Monica were “best friends,” Josh explained, and the three hung out in the year after filming. But the drama began when Monica shared the story of her engagement on social media, which Jackie described as “messy.”

In April, Monica did post about getting engaged, Entertainment Tonight reports, explaining that it didn’t work out because she “wasn’t at peace with [her] decision.” She didn’t name Josh as her former fiancé at the time, and told Jackie during an After the Altar party that she never talked to any blogs about the behind-the-scenes scoop.

“I don’t care that people know that it was with Josh, or not with Josh,” Monica said. “That wasn’t the point of my story.”

Though Jackie seemed to believe Monica and said she was “one of the closest people that [she’s] got,” she said in a separate confessional that she’ll always stick up for Josh “whether he’s right or wrong.” And when Josh joined Monica and Jackie’s conversation, things escalated — with Josh calling his former fiancée a “clout chaser.”

Once Josh and Jackie left the venue, they had a private moment and Jackie said she was tired of the drama. “I’ll get my mic off. Let’s go home,” Josh said, seemingly signaling an end to the volatile chapter.