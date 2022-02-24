Love Is Blind Season 3 Has Already Been Filmed

After an agonizing two-year wait, Love is Blind finally returned for its second season in February. The lengthy turnaround time was largely due to the coronavirus pandemic, which delayed filming for a year. But luckily, fans of the hit reality dating series won’t have to wait quite as long for more episodes: Not only has Netflix renewed Love is Blind for Season 3, it’s already been filmed.

"Yes, we've filmed Season 3," series creator Chris Coelen confirmed to Metro earlier this month. He added that “Season 3 is a very different being than either Season 1 or Season 2,” but declined to elaborate about how. “For now, I'm excited just for people to see Season 2. They're a great group of people, and I hope people enjoy it," he said.

Here’s what we do know about Season 3 so far.

The Love is Blind Season 3 Premiere Date

A premiere date for Season 3 has not yet been announced, and it’s difficult to predict when it might air. Season 1 of the show was actually filmed in 2018 and didn’t premiere until 2020, while Season 2 began filming at the end of April 2021 and premiered roughly 10 months later in February 2022. It’s unclear why Season 1 production time was so lengthy, but assuming there are no more delays, viewers could expect Love is Blind Season 3 to arrive as early as later this year. However, the show thus far has always debuted in February, so it’s possible Netflix will hold Season 3 until February 2023.

The Love is Blind Season 3 Filming Location

Season 1 of Love is Blind was filmed in Atlanta, while Season 2 traveled north to Chicago. Netflix has not revealed where Season 3 filmed, but it’s a safe bet that it was another large U.S. city.

The Love is Blind Season 3 Cast

Netflix has not yet announced the cast for Season 3. The streaming service didn’t reveal the Season 2 singles until about two weeks before the premiere, so look out for more details when Season 3 gets closer.

In the past, the show has received criticism for failing to cast a broader range of sizes and ethnicities — something Coelen addressed in a recent interview with The Los Angeles Times. “Both Season 1 and Season 2, we really tried to have a diverse pool of participants in every sense of what that word means — whether it’s experience or body type or ethnicity or whatever. There’s only so many people that we showed,” he explained. “It’s certainly not like we said, ‘Let’s stack the deck.’ No, we had every kind of person that we could find come into this environment, and everybody had an equal opportunity. We don’t steer or control any of it. We just set up the mechanism and help move them around, depending on who they want to spend time with.”

Perhaps a more diverse range of contestants will be showcased in Season 3. This post will be updated as more information becomes available, but in the meantime, the casting website is still up and running if you’re interested in applying for a potential Season 4.