All The Clues Nick & Danielle Are Still Together After Love Is Blind

Nick Thompson and Danielle Ruhl had one of the quickest connections on Love is Blind Season 2. Unlike some of the other daters, they didn’t waffle between potential options; they were both set on each other, and by the end of the first episode, they were engaged. “I really attribute it to the fact that we’ve been able to dive in and spend hours and hours and hours getting to know one another in a way that takes months, if not years, in the real world,” Nick, a 35-year-old software marketer, explained of why he felt so confident about their relationship despite the accelerated timeline.

Danielle, 28, felt just as strongly. “I am completely in love with Nick. He’s not only my fiancé, he’s my best friend,” she said, adding that she was already anticipating their wedding day. “I’m so confident about the relationship that we’re going to have, that I’m ready to be married to him tomorrow. I am not going to let anything get in the way of this.”

After meeting face-to-face and arriving in Mexico, the couple consummated their relationship. But when Danielle got sick with a stomach bug on their third day in paradise, her insecurities began to show. While Nick attended the couples’ mixer solo, Danielle remained in their room, where she said she sat in the closet and cried. “I don’t trust anything right now,” she told her new fiancé, prompting an argument. Nick walked away insisting that he was “done,” but later returned and asked Danielle to “stop the toxicity.”

Though the two made up, Nick explained to the cameras that if they’d met in real life and had the same argument so early in their relationship, they would have split. It was because they’d already established a foundation and communication skills in the pods that they were “able to come back from” the disagreement, he said, adding, “I believe that our bond grows stronger and stronger.”

Th couple will need to utilize those communication skills in the second half of the season, too. In the preview for Episodes 6 through 9, Nick tells Danielle that if they’re “going to get married in two weeks,” he can’t be “f*cking around.” Then, he defensively says that he “had things going on yesterday outside of meeting [her] family.” Danielle’s reply? “I can’t do this.”

Given how well the two’s relationship has been going otherwise, they have a good chance of actually getting married in the end. One hint that their relationship lasts is that Nick and Danielle still follow each other on Instagram, though neither of them are particularly active on the platform. Another clue? Nick seemed to indicate that he’d had a positive experience on the show, telling his followers that he was “excited” for them to watch his “journey to find out if love is blind.”

While announcing her own casting on the series, Danielle wrote that her “crazyyyyyy year” was “about to even get crazier.” In January, she also returned to Cancun, Mexico — the same place she and Nick vacationed on the show. She captioned an Instagram photo that she’d had great times in the country and was not happy about “swinging back into reality.” If things didn’t work out between her and Nick, it seems unlikely that she’d go back to a place with such strong memories of their relationship.