AD Reveals Where She Stands With Matthew After Love Is Blind

Love Is Blind is officially back, with the show’s sixth season premiering on Valentine’s Day. In the pods, Amber Desiree “AD” Smith and Matthew Duliba were among the first couples to form a connection. “You make me nervous, but comfortable at the same time,” Matthew told AD. “What I’m saying to you, I’m not saying to anybody else.”

That’s an important sign of commitment on this show, where the pod process silos conversations from fellow castmates — so you never really know where your beau’s other connections are at. But despite talking about an engagement with Matthew, AD soon learned back in the Love Is Blind women’s lounge that she wasn’t the only one nearing an endgame with Matthew.

A Love Triangle Emerges

Amber Grant revealed that she and Matthew were getting pretty serious, too, even talking about asking her dad for her hand in marriage — just like he’d done with AD, whose dad recently passed away.

When confronted with the similarities, Matthew told AD he was “much more deep” with her. But alas, AD felt like her experience was “manipulated” and broke things off with Matthew, ultimately pursuing Clay Gravesande instead.

Amber decided to leave on her own, apologizing to AD for spilling about her connection with Matthew. But AD said there was no need, and the two shared a hug, ending what could have been a messy Love Is Blind love triangle.

AD, Amber, & Matthew Today

Given how they left things, it’s no surprise that AD and Amber are on good terms today. In fact, AD tells Bustle that the women are “really close friends” and talk often to this day.

As for AD and Matthew? Despite AD telling Matthew he was “audacious” during their last meeting on Love Is Blind, the two talked after the show. “We’ve had a few conversations, there’s no bad blood [or] tension between any of us. We’ve all just moved on with our lives.”

Indeed, she wouldn’t change any part of her Love Is Blind experience — except maybe one little thing. “I probably would have packed more shoes, honestly,” she says. “My outfits, you know, they ate. But I probably would have brought a few more options.”