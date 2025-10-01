There’s nothing quite as dramatic as a Love Is Blind breakup at the altar, but one of Season 9’s engaged couples parted ways much earlier.

During their time in the pods, Patrick Suzuki and Kacie McIntosh quickly forged a flirty connection. And while Patrick had some reservations — like questioning Kacie’s readiness for an engagement — he ultimately proposed.

But before the couple could jet off to the requisite Love Is Blind post-pod vacation (this time to Baja California), Kacie ended things in a difficult conversation that seemed to leave Patrick with more questions than answers.

Here’s a recap of the pair’s time together — plus an update on where Patrick and Kacie are today, more than a year after meeting in the Love Is Blind pods.

Exploring Their Chemistry

During their time in the pods, Patrick and Kacie established a fun, flirty back-and-forth. As Patrick responded after Kacie suggested he tag along on her upcoming trip to Colombia, “Oh, that’s fast. But I kind of like it. It’s kind of spicy.”

“Well, we might get married soon,” Kacie said.

They balanced their chemistry with vulnerable conversations. Patrick opened up about his Chinese and Cambodian background, and shared that he’s been hurt by people who said Asian men “aren’t the most attractive,” or that he’s “pretty good-looking — for an Asian guy, though.”

But Kacie — who is white, and comes from a Mormon background — reaffirmed her feelings for Patrick, and explained that her family is accepting as well.

Greg Gayne/Netflix

While Patrick initially said Kacie was his No. 2 connection, he turned his full focus to her after Anna Yuan left the show. He wasn’t completely sure “how bad” Kacie wanted to be engaged, and expressed concerns about boundaries with her ex. “It’s gonna be a really, really deep commitment,” he said, explaining that he “didn’t make up a backup plan.”

Kacie explained that her ex wasn’t a backup plan, either — “It was over either way,” she said — and they worked through the roadblock to get engaged.

A Sudden Shift

But shortly after getting engaged, Kacie felt differently. “He’s not a bad-looking guy in any sense, but he deserves somebody that is so obsessed with him,” she told the camera.

When it came time to communicate her feelings to Patrick, though, her tearful message wasn’t completely clear. “Like, are you trying to break up?” he asked, confused.

Greg Gayne/Netflix

“Yeah, no,” she said. “It’s not that I’m not in love with you. I just can’t do the TV show anymore.”

Patrick seemed to think this meant Kacie didn’t want to go to Baja — not that she was ending things altogether. “Don’t worry, we can take it slow,” he assured her. And when he said he’ll see her at home, she responded: “I don’t know if I’ll be there with you.” But again, Patrick didn’t appear to hear her.

He even asked the camera crew for clarity. “Did she say she needed to go home? Is that what she told you guys earlier?”

The show then cut to Kacie’s comments before her conversation with Patrick, where she said, “I just unfortunately don’t think my attraction to him is gonna grow that much. And it sucks.”

Patrick & Kacie Today

Since filming Love Is Blind in early 2024, Kacie went on a trip to Colombia, and this summer, she wrote on Instagram that she “got her sparkle back.” Patrick, for his part, did some traveling as well.

Following their breakup, Patrick and Kacie’s Love Is Blind castmates say they’ve been in touch — especially as Season 9 drew closer, says Blake Anderson. “I feel like folks are coming back together and reconvening, and I think that people find comfort in that, because you’ve gone through the same experience.”

Similarly, Kalybriah Haskin tells Bustle that there’s “all love” for her fellow women. “We all just stayed in contact with one another, checking on each other, inviting each other to events when we had free time,” she says.