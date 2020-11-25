Love Is Blind Star Mark Cuevas Is Engaged — & He Designed The Ring Himself

Things may not have worked out between Love Is Blind stars Mark Cuevas and Jessica Batten, but love always finds a way. According to People magazine, Cuevas is engaged to girlfriend Aubrey Rainey, who he started dating early last summer. In late October, the pair revealed that they are expecting their first child together.

"I set up with the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame to light up their building the color of the gender, disguising the proposal as a gender reveal!" Cuevas told the magazine of their Nov. 21 proposal, which took place in Cleveland, Ohio. According to the outlet, the reality star presented Rainey with an emerald cut 3-carat diamond with a halo — which he actually designed himself.

"Brilliant Earth is the company I used and I designed it myself!" Cuevas said before sharing that Rainey absolutely loves her new accessory. "She was over the moon with the ring." The couple released photos of the ring exclusively to People, along with intimate pictures from the proposal. Per the report, they were joined by their immediate family, as well as Rainey's best friend and fiancé.

"Aubrey was very surprised because she thought we were going to the venue, but I blindfolded her so she wouldn't know where we were actually going," Cuevas revealed, adding that the proposal took him about a month of planning to ensure that Rainey wouldn't suspect anything.

Cuevas, who told People that he's "always known" Rainey was his match, took to Instagram last weekend to reveal their baby's gender. "Aubrey's very impatient, we actually both are, and we already know the gender but we decided to do this for everyone and share it with the world," he said before setting off blue fireworks while the couple's family and friends waved blue streamers. "It's a boy!" Cuevas shouted.

