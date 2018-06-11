While the show accepts applications from the general public, producers also scout contestants in some pretty unusual places.

We all know by now that islanders have been approached via social media, but did you know they also get scouted in nightclubs, on dating apps, and at bodybuilding exhibitions (yes, those are a thing)?

Montana Brown of the 2017 series told Digital Spy she had been asked to do the show twice: “I got approached in a club, which was quite weird because I wasn't expecting [ITV] to be in there! After I turned them down, we kept in touch and this year they asked me back and I thought, ‘You know what, I'm going to do it!’”

2018’s Dr Alex George revealed that he’d unknowingly matched with one of the show’s producers on a dating app. Speaking to journalist Pandora Sykes, he said “I never applied to go on the show. They actually got in touch through Instagram. It was one of the producers who was on Bumble and I think matched me at the time. She said look, we’d love to have you come into an interview for Love Island.”

Meanwhile, 2017 islander Harley Judge told Digital Spy he thought members of the casting crew were queue-jumpers at an event. “I was working at Body Power Expo at the time and I was actually quite rude to [the casting team],” he said. “I thought they were trying to push in line so I said to them, ‘Look, you're going to have to go to the back of the queue, mate and stop pushing in – the queues were about three hours long!’”

No matter how potential islanders are scouted, they all undergo the same application process by filling out the form, filming a video, and numerous questionnaires and assessments. “All Islanders would go through the same process before entering the villa, whether they apply or are approached,” a Love Island spokesperson told Cosmopolitan UK.